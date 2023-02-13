GREG LOWER
Chanute Blue Comets and Royster Rockets supporters will have a chance to compete against their own teams Saturday.
The general public doesn’t get that kind of offer from the basketball players or wrestlers, but the high school and middle school chess teams will hold a Community Chess Challenge as a fundraiser for the March 11 state tournament.
Registration begins at 8 am Saturday at Chanute High School and closes at 9 am. Play will begin after organizers make the pairings. There will be three paired rounds before the top 16 players compete in a bracket.
There is no entry fee, but the teams request a $5 donation to assist with hotel and food costs. Chanute has 18 boys and two girls qualified to compete in state at Emporia State University, and 13 players are qualified for a blitz tournament the evening of March 10, coach Wendy Jones said.
The top winner and runner-up in the Community Chess Challenge will receive plaques.
“We’re hoping to make this an annual event,” Jones said.
The Blue Comets will seek their fifth year as reigning 4A state champions. Last year, two Chanute players placed in the top 50 of all Class A competitors, including those in 6A .
Chanute lost one senior from last year to graduation and is poised to take the traveling All-State Trophy for Class A away from Lawrence High School, Jones said.
“I want that so badly,” she said.
