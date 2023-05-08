KBI

Dakota A. Patton of Parsons. Patton was last see on April 25. 

 Labette County Sheriff’s Office

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for Dakota A. Patton, the 23-year-old man who was last seen the evening of April 25 in Parsons. Foul play is suspected in Patton’s disappearance.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on April 27 after Patton’s vehicle was located abandoned in a field in rural Labette County. Patton was also reported missing on April 27. 

