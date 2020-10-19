GREG LOWER
Members of the Chanute USD 413 Board of Education met in a workshop session Monday evening for a leadership seminar by the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Dr. Brian Jordan, deputy executive director for KASB and its Leadership Services, gave the presentation and led discussion during the nearly-two-hour meeting with the school board and district administrators.
“You guys seem to be in a very good place as a board team,” Jordan said after the workshop.
The session included discussion of scenarios about dealing with public input and spending.
Board members talked about how to deal with issues from constituents through lines of communication without either going over someone’s head or undermining someone’s authority.
The board members also had table discussions on how to develop indicators for success in areas of communication and culture, students, educational programming, physical plant and personnel. They then listed the next steps, challenges over the next 12 to 24 months, and potential future threats.
Jordan also talked about the evaluation process.
During the meeting, the board passed a resolution to authorize refinancing of $24 million in school bonds that were not eligible for the change a year ago. Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the move will save $1.93 million.
