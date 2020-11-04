Chanute residents had the chance to answer a few questions about Tuesday’s elections, besides taking part in the voting process itself.
An exit poll set up outside of the First United Methodist Church collected information from willing participants Tuesday for the marketing firm Edison Research, which works with the National Election Pool in connection with ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN news groups. Contract employee Caysia Crellin, a Neosho County Community College freshman, said she expected some of the results to be on Tuesday evening’s news. She said the response was about 50-50 for people leaving the polling place, as some took part and some did not.
Each participant received one of four versions of the questionnaire, which were not targeted to any particular type of voter. Aside from background information and the participants’ choice for president, US Senate and US House candidates, participants also answered questions about their impressions of the vice-president candidates, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, abortion, race issues and the economy.
