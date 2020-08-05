The USD 413 Board of Education has announced a special meeting 5:30 pm Thursday at Royster Middle School. The agenda includes Public Comment (in person only) and Discussion of Return to School.
Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91463995343
Former Labette sheriff found dead in Neosho County
The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Labette County Sheriff Robert Sims.
Sims, 54, was found dead about 4 pm Monday at his late mother’s home near 60th and Queens Road in Neosho County. An acquaintance found Sims in the home and called for an ambulance but didn’t know if he was still alive. The ambulance and sheriff’s deputies responded but Sims was pronounced dead, according to Neosho County Undersheriff Greg Taylor.
No foul play is suspected in Sims’ death but his body was sent for an autopsy, Taylor said.
Liquor law vote to be on
Allen County November ballot
Allen County voters will have a say in loosening the county’s liquor laws in the November General Election.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to put a resolution on the ballot that would eliminate a current restriction on entertainment establishments requiring them to obtain at least 30 percent of their profits from food.
In the Iola Register, Commissioner Bruce Symes referred to the resolution as “an economic development opportunity,” and while Symes said he heard concerns about opening up a bar in the middle of a pandemic, “these businesses won’t open immediately.”
Paul Cloutier from A Bolder Humboldt attended the meeting and informed commissioners that, if for some reason they declined to support adding the question to the ballot, his organization had enough petition signatures to do so regardless.
Kansas has long had some of the nation’s most restrictive regulations on alcohol. Public on-premise liquor sales were prohibited from 1881 to 1987, when the 30 percent rule was instated. Five of nine counties in southeast Kansas (including Bourbon and Woodson) have already overturned the rule. Statewide, only 35 of 105 counties have no food sales requirement. Sixty-seven counties still have the 30 percent policy in place, and three counties — Haskell, Stanton and Wallace — ban liquor by the drink entirely.
A Bolder Humboldt has already advanced plans to develop a bar in a building on Humboldt’s downtown square. Whether the liquor law stands could significantly increase the costs of the project’s operation and construction.
