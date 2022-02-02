GREG LOWER
Neosho County Community College will receive a $745,000 US Department of Agriculture grant as part of an investment package announced Wednesday.
The 751 investments totaling $1.4 billion will provide job training, business expansion and technical assistance to help keep resources and wealth at home, said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” Vilsack said.
The package of investments include revolving loan and grant programs. NCCC will receive the $745,476 through the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant program.
The grant will go towards the college’s $3.6 million Mitchell Career and Technical Center project which has already broken ground.
“It’s really going to help a lot of people in our area,” NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said.
College officials were very excited to be one of only a few individual grant applications awarded, he said. The USDA grant will fund the electrical training program and construction of classrooms and part of the commons area.
“We’re excited to have their help to make that happen,” Inbody said.
The college submitted the application in late summer and heard about the award in September. The grant then had to go through a vetting process before NCCC could make an announcement.
The USDA was interested in the project because it would house KansasWorks as a regional job center. An NCCC career counselor will be there to serve college and high school students as well as post-graduation adults, putting multiple systems together.
“That’s really going to be a real asset to the community – and quite novel,” Inbody said.
The USDA office in Iola was instrumental in helping navigate the paperwork, Inbody said.
The RISE program offers assistance to build or support a business incubator facility and provide worker training for new jobs or higher-paying jobs.
The RISE four-year grants ranged from $500,000 to $2 million.
The programs announced Wednesday are funded from resources based on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The federal government is currently under a continuing resolution until Congress passes a 2022 budget.
The USDA will announce $225 million in grants and $175 million in loans in the summer, Vilsack said.
This program will be different from one announced late last month, he said. The USDA has found it important to provide technical assistance to create an equitable focus in funding.
Other Kansas communities received funding in Wednesday’s announcement through various programs, including Lenora, Lawrence, Kansas City, Leavenworth, Lecompton, Olathe, McCune, Atchison, Columbus, Dodge City and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
