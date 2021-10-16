MATT RESNICK
COVID-19 quarantine violators should adhere to proper protocol guidelines or risk being assessed a $100 daily fine, according to Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr.
“If somebody is put on quarantine, we’re the only one who can let them off,” Starr told The Tribune. “We’re the only one who can put somebody on quarantine or take them off quarantine.”
The health department would need official documentation showing an individual had been placed on quarantine for the mandated 10-day period in order for NCHD to even consider such steps.
“They’re supposed to follow what we say,” Starr said. “Do I know that everybody does? No. I can’t be in their home, and have to somewhat take blind faith.”
Starr indicated NCHD does not act as the quarantine police, but that they are on the lookout for violators. This can also come in the form of public tips. Starr said if she were to catch a violator in the act, she would look to have some “face time” with them.
“If you don’t stop doing that, I’ll go to your work and say ‘you need to leave now,’” Starr said. “We try not to do those aggressive things, we don’t want to — we want to be the good guys.”
Starr noted that the practice is not exclusive to COVID-19, as they previously tracked down an individual with tuberculosis who was not following county quarantine orders.
“He did not quarantine — he refused” she said, adding that he was ultimately caught on surveillance camera and wound up being jailed. “It’s not a choice we want to do. We don’t want to throw anybody in jail. But we tell them if they don’t quarantine, and we just did this recently, we’ll fine you a $100 every day. It could be a misdemeanor.”
Starr said she’s issued a stern warning to an individual who has violated a COVID-19 quarantine order, but has yet to levy an actual fine for the violation. Starr said a citizen would have to have multiple violations for a fine to occur.
“Have I told them I was going to fine them? Yes,” she said. “Did I have to fine them? No. I reprimand or talk to them the first time. We would encourage them to follow. We would explain the rules. If they blatantly ignored me, we would go out with a letter.”
Starr indicated that she has the authority to issue the fine, but that a police officer would have to write the ticket. She noted that such fines have not yet been rubber-stamped by county commissioners.
“I would definitely get the approval of the commission — do not get me wrong,” she said, but added that she can still proceed with the fine under her authority as NCHD administrator. “I would not do anything like that without heavy consideration and communication with my commission — no doubt.”
Starr reiterated that NCHD is not actively attempting to be the quarantine police.
“We are trying to make sure you follow the regulations,” she said. “We also want it to be a good relationship between us and our client. That’s very important to us, because you get better results by working with them and not against them.”
Starr said that NCHD is one of very few health departments in Kansas for which the state does not conduct its contact-tracing.
"We're one of the very few counties who still do it (ourselves)," Starr said, noting that her department has not previously requested that assistance. "The thing is — we live here; we work here; we know people. They know us. We don't want a stranger calling them and trying to talk them. We want them to know that we're paying attention and we want to help them. You don't get that across if I'm a stranger to you."
