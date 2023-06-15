Chanute High School was abuzz Thursday as over 400 bicyclists with Biking Across Kansas (B.A.K.) made it to their next destination on the route across the southern part of the state.
One of the hundreds of bicyclists was Chanute’s own Clayton Crellin, a native here. He is now a teacher in Pittsburg.
“It’s crazy. It’s a surreal feeling. I can’t believe I made it this far knowing I started at the border,” Crellin said. “It seems unreal that we rode that far.”
Crellin rode with his friend and college classmate Colin Potluri of Newton. They went to Pittsburg State University together.
B.A.K. departed Eureka en route to Chanute Thursday morning.
“The rides have been hard,” said Potluri, who teaches in Newton.
Crellin agreed.
“The wind in western Kansas is crazy,” Crellin said. “It’s just really hard to ride in the wind. But it’s been really fun.”
The group also visited Potluri’s hometown of Newton earlier on in the trip, which was a special treat for him. They completed 79 miles that day, he said.
“That was a good day,” he said. “Normally we stay in tents outside like on lawns but when we were in my hometown we got to stay at my own house and get a nice shower. … That was really fun. And we got a home-cooked meal by my mom. That was probably the best part.”
Upon arrival, Crellin was greeted by his mother, Amy Jensen.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Because it’s awesome that I get to come here and see my family. And just be greeted when I get here. And when we first found out that B.A.K. was going to come through our hometowns, we were super excited because we get to ride through and see our families.”
Potluri said that was a major reason they decided to participate this year.
“‘Hey, if this is the year to do B.A.K., let’s do it the year we can see both of our families all at once,’” he said.
Other riders with B.A.K. came to Kansas from places such as Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the Kansas City area.
Seasoned bicyclist Gretchen Schroeder of Galveston, Texas, was originally scheduled to ride in a tour in Oklahoma, but it was canceled because of low attendance. This was her first time completing B.A.K., but she has participated in many other bike tours across the country.
Schroeder said it’s been a nicely organized ride.
“The riding today is why I sign up for these rides, just perfect riding for somebody like me,” Schroeder said.
A family from the Kansas City area — grandfather/father-in-law Randy Parks, father Josh Champlain, son Collin Champlain and cousin Karina Critten — set up their tents as they arrived at Chanute High School. Josh said whomever in the family wanted to come should join them this year in participating in B.A.K.
“These are the crazy people in the family willing to do it,” Josh said.
Josh said it’s been great to ride with and spend time with his son and the rest of the family.
Pete Simonson of Denver, who grew up in Kansas City, began bicycling at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He retired from being a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder earlier this year.
“(I) thought this would be a nice way to see where some of my people are from and go across the state,” he said about B.A.K.
Simonson said he rides about 5,000 miles annually.
He said one of the greatest things of participating in B.A.K. is meeting all the people.
“It’s such an interesting slice of life. People from all walks of life,” he said. “And so (I) know a bunch of people by name now.”
B.A.K. departs Chanute for its next stop in Garnett today.
