Seven Chanute residents facing drug charges
Multiple arrest warrants were executed in Southeast Kansas cities and counties Wednesday including Chanute as a part of “Operation Spring Cleaning.”
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Chanute Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made numerous arrests Wednesday following an eight-month joint investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.
With assistance from the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Allen County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office, arrest warrants were issued for individuals related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Then, on Wednesday in Chanute and in surrounding Neosho, Allen and Montgomery counties, the arrest warrants were executed. Those arrested were booked into the Neosho County and Allen County jails for drug-related crimes including the suspected distribution of methamphetamine and the possession of controlled substances.
The cases will be prosecuted by Neosho County Attorney Linus A. Thuston, Allen County Attorney Jerry Hathaway, and Assistant Allen County Attorney Jacqie Spradling.
During the execution of one of the warrants at 804 N. Garfield in Chanute, suspicious explosive devices were located.
The ATF and KHP Hazardous Device Unit responded to assist with the safe removal of these devices and to aid in the investigation.
The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting Southeast Kansas. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrested during this operation were:
Shadow McKinney, 28, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and distribution of methamphetamine.
Kerry Wilson, 41, Chanute, six counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Anna Stockenbrand, 31, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Gina Perez, 37, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Michael Naff, 35, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Markus K. Steeves, 47, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property and criminal use of an explosive.
Dedra Bright, 36, Cherryvale, distribution of methamphetamine.
Ellen Fisher, 34, Iola, distribution of methamphetamine.
Quintin Obermiller, 30, Iola, distribution of methamphetamine.
Pending arrests connected to this operation:
Kevin Pratt, 45, Iola, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jessica Rogers, 39, Iola, distribution of methamphetamine.
Timothy J. Mishler, 30, Chanute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.