Prom and Ecology Day will offer opportunities
MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School students are planning fundraiser events for senior Brayden Oliver. In need of a heart transplant, Oliver was recently informed that the timetable for any such operation will need to be pushed up.
“They thought it would be a little further down the road,” said CHS Student Government Sponsor Karen Graham, adding that a transplant will likely need to take place within the next 12 months.
StuGo President Emma Atherton and committee chairperson Carson Cuesta are spearheading efforts to make the fundraising events a reality. The first fundraiser is slated to take place at Grand March, held prior to prom April 23 outside of the school.
“When the community is gathered for prom, we’re assembling for a really good reason,” Cuesta said. “If anybody else was going through this struggle, they would know that we would be more than willing to help them out.”
Buckets will be set up for donations, as well as tables manned by members of StuGo. Donations will be accepted 6-7 pm.
“The fundraiser will help offset expenses for the family, like lodging and food,” Graham said, “and also other doctors appointments he may have to have along the way.”
Organizers will use the slogan “Small Town, Big Heart.”
“Everybody says we’re such a small town, but this town just has such a big heart and is so willing to help,” Graham said. “I’ve seen this community band together so many times to help people in need, and I know they’ll come together to help Brayden as well.”
Graham lauded the Student Government for its commitment to a good cause.
“The kids here really want to help out their peers,” she said. “They know how strong our community is and how they’ll come together to rally around somebody. This would be a great opportunity to rally around a family in need.”
Atherton said they’ll also look to raise funds during Ecology Day.
“The biggest thing is being able to support one of our classmates through the enormous financial burden that (healthcare) can be,” Atherton said. “And also having the school in general be able to support students and the hardships they’re going through in their home lives.”
Atherton and Cuesta said they’re excited to again be participating in Ecology Day.
“It’s something we’ve haven’t been able to do to its normal full potential the last couple years because of COVID,” Atherton said.
Ecology Day is scheduled for April 27, an early-release day at the school. The event encompasses students engaging in a wide array of community service projects.
“Whether that’s picking up trash in some area of the community, repainting a playground or helping a local business with landscaping,” Atherton said. “Just to be able to have the high-schoolers help out around the community and do their part to help improve it.”
Cuesta noted that they’re also looking to work in concert with local businesses on the fundraising efforts in order to make a more viable plan.
