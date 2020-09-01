Another reason to dislike 2020: This summer was the fifth driest since records have been kept.

It was the driest summer for Chanute since 1954, according to meteorologist Kevin Darmofal with the National Weather Service office in Wichita. From June to the end of August, Chanute recorded only 4.67 inches of precipitation.

That was 9.42 inches below the 30-year average rainfall for the period. Normal rainfall amounts are more than 6 inches for the month of June alone. In 1954, Chanute recorded 4.25 inches.

The driest summer Chanute had since the start of records in 1896 was in 1936 with 3.43 inches.

The Martin Johnson Municipal Airport reported 0.02 inches of rainfall Monday, coming after just more than an inch of rainfall over the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments