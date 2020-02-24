GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners began discussion on city-owned buildings and broadened the talks to beyond downtown during Monday evening’s meeting.
Commissioner Phil Chaney requested the agenda item about forming a downtown committee and said the city needs such a thing to direct funds for improvements and maintenance of city-owned buildings that will come from sales tax money.
The discussion quickly got into other areas of downtown revitalization, then into the city’s broader capital needs.
“We’ve got all these other issues downtown,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said the revitalization of downtown is a separate issue from the city-owned buildings.
“It would be nice to be able to go to some of these other building owners and offer a helping hand rather than code enforcement,” said Chaney, who owns several buildings on Main Street. “It would be nice to go with a helping hand rather than a dozer.”
City Manager Jeff Cantrell asked how to define the downtown area. Commissioners said the city-owned depot, judicial center and Memorial Hall are the most likely priorities for building improvements, but also included the Chanute Art Gallery and the recreation center, which is not part of the downtown area.
Mayor Jacob LaRue said a work session would be beneficial, and Chaney said he wants to get the process off-center.
“There’s been identified millions of dollars of needs, but it doesn’t need it today,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said, adding that when the need comes due, the commission should know how to deal with it.
Main Street Chanute has been working with the newly-reinstituted Kansas Main Street organization through the Kansas Department of Commerce, and Cantrell said KDOC director David Toland is interested in helping find a solution for the dilapidated Mason building adjacent to FireEscape Coffeehouse. In his city manager report, Cantrell reported that funding for architectural fees has been pledged for a review of the building at 112 W. Main.
Ruthann Boatwright of Main Street Chanute said a goal-setting meeting is planned for March as a follow-up to the February planning meeting that included commissioners, building and business owners, and other concerned citizens. She said the Chamber of Commerce and Chanute Regional Development Authority will be involved.
Other business
Commissioners also discussed the purchase of fire trucks, improvements to the intersection of 21st and Plummer, and the prospective sewer treatment plant project.
Berthot said he is looking to city staff to develop a capital improvement plan, and Fairchild discussed the issues of debt and financing. He also discussed a proposal to help homeowners with improvements, and questioned how many houses the city has demolished.
“I want us to be part of the solution and not just talk about it,” Budreau said. “We were put up here to do something and not do nothing.”
In his commissioner comments, Chaney asked about enclosing the pool at the Maring Aquatic Center. He said he noticed how many people rent the indoor pool at the Holiday Inn Express.
Parks Director Todd Newman said officials have discussed that proposal, but are focused on parks and the ballfields because they know enclosing the pool would be a big-ticket item.
Cantrell also reported that several fiber connections will go live this week in one of two neighborhoods hooking up to the city’s internet service.
Commissioners approved an increase in green fees at Stone Creek Golf Course. The fees increase $2 for both nine-hole and 18-hole play Monday through Thursday, and $4 for Friday through Sunday. Cart rentals will increase $2 for nine holes and $4 for 18 holes.
Newman said the course increased membership and it has become cheaper to pay week-by-week. He said that will encourage memberships, the prices for which will not change. Newman said the green and cart increases mainly affect out-of-town players.
Newman said course revenues took a major hit last May due to rainfall, when the course lost $12,000.
Commissioners also approved a request to connect water service to a property outside of the city limits. Cantrell said the applicant does not yet own the property, so the approval is contingent on the purchase. The property does not currently touch existing city limits.
Commissioners approved a request for a one-year extension on a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan project for home construction. They also approved resolutions to find properties at 321 S. Rutter, owned by Wanda Newton, and 1302 S. Highland, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals, in violation of city code.
