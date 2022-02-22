MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – The USD 258 monthly Board of Education meeting Feb. 14 opened with Haley Ellison scrutinizing district policies – as a citizen rather than a teacher in the district. Later in the meeting, her husband, board member Nathan Ellison, made a motion to change the district’s current COVID-19 policy to a less restrictive one.
The Tribune previously reported on Haley Ellison’s public forum speech (Feb. 16 edition), but did not mention that Ellison singled out Humboldt Elementary School Principal Staci Hudlin, painting a picture of an administrator dealing with excessive amounts of stress due to pandemic-era policies. Ellison stated she was not there to discuss personal views or opinions related to COVID-19, referring to it as the “Dreaded C word.”
“I’ve witnessed firsthand what the stress can do to an administrator,” said Ellison, a fourth- and fifth-grade ELA instructor for USD 258.
Ellison lauded Hudlin as a true leader who cares deeply about students and staff.
“The last few years, but especially this year, I’ve watched these policies run her ragged,” Ellison said, as Hudlin looked on from across the room. “They require time and attention from her. And she works herself thin to try to not let it impact her effectiveness as our principal.”
Ellison indicated that Hudlin is carrying the weight of the district policies.
“I see the burden she’s carrying and so do our teachers,” Ellison said. “Because she’s built a climate in our building where we don’t truly carry anything alone, all the teachers have picked up pieces of that burden so maybe it will be a little less heavy for her. We can’t afford for her to break.”
Ellison noted a trickle-down effect from instructors to students.
“I can’t help but wonder and worry if our students don’t see that burden that we’re carrying, and they’re picking up a few pieces to help carry ours, too. I wish each and every one of you could see the amount of tears I’ve watched my teachers cry this year. I wish you could hear them talk about no matter how hard they try, the current situation just forces them to feel failure on some level. It breaks my heart.”
Ellison added that she was hopeful for an easy solution to the perceived issue she presented to the board.
“One that makes everyone feel at ease, but that doesn’t exist,” she said.
Ellison reminded board members that USD 258 staff are in the business of educating kids, and that health-related decisions should be left to parents.
“Please let families make decisions about their physical health,” she said. “It’s their job, their business — not ours.”
Ellison also added that decisions on health-related policies such as COVID-19 should not come from federal or state health officials.
“It is a local decision,” she said. “Our community elected you to (make) that local decision. Your decisions are a vital piece of Humboldt’s future and it will impact every student, teacher and staff member. I just pray it’s a positive impact.”
Loosening of restrictions
After adjourning from multiple mid-meeting executive sessions, the board proceeded to its unfinished business. The first item on the docket was its COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Superintendent Amber Wheeler informed the board of mixed signals from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE originally suspended its COVID-19 contact tracing protocols effective Feb. 1 and noted that contact tracing would be left to the discretion of districts. USD 413, for example, halted its previous contact tracing procedures. USD 258, however, has maintained a contact tracing mechanism.
“We needed that, because at the time contact tracing was still required by KDHE,” Wheeler said. “And the (Allen County) health department was not going to back that, basically. They were not going to be giving those orders. So the board decided to continue contact tracing under its order, because we didn’t have an order from anyone else.”
Wheeler noted that as recently as Feb. 10, she was under the impression that KDHE would be reinstating its contact tracing. That, however, has yet to transpire. Wheeler’s overview of the situation was a lead-in to her inquiry as to whether or not the board was looking to tweak or even abandon its current contact tracing procedures — or reinstate them if the number of cases climbs again, as it did when there was an outbreak just prior to Christmas break.
“I don’t know if the board wants to continue with contact tracing,” Wheeler said. “There still is the concern about us being the only ones doing that — the health department nor KDHE are (no longer) doing that broadly.”
Wheeler noted the KDHE’s 30-day contact tracing suspension was soon set to expire, and new guidance seemed to be imminent. She presented a few options to the board.
“We can look at saying, ‘Hey, we’re only going to do it if KDHE requires it,’” she said. “We can keep it in place as is — continue with our current policy. But KDHE has not weighed in on that.”
Wheeler added that if KDHE were to permanently discontinue its contact tracing, the district’s policy would automatically shift to a test-to-know policy.
“That’s what several of the other districts have done,” Wheeler said. “Look strictly at symptomatic versus asymptomatic, instead of looking at contacts.”
Wheeler clarified that the district is not quarantining individuals, but rather excluding them from school.
“Which is the only powers that we as a school actually have,” Wheeler said, noting that close contact exposures are excluded from school premises unless they test to stay. “We are still offering our test-to-stay policy as an option. And home contacts are still part of the issue, because they’re out for those first five days no matter what.”
Wheeler said the district’s nurses are feeling like they’re being hung out to dry, and grant funding from KDHE has provided the district with a second nurse.
“Right now, they’re the only people making contacts about contact tracing,” she said. “And not only are they the only people, we are one of the few districts still doing that in the area. I think that is part of their concern as well.”
While other board members had questions about any potential policy changes, Nathan Ellison had very little to say during the dialogue. But he was the one to ultimately move for the change.
“After looking through all these plans from these other districts around us, I’m prepared to make a motion that we follow one of them,” he said.
Ellison did not specify which district he wished to emulate.
“Tell me which one that is,” said one board member to audible laughter.
“I don’t think I can ask for a second on that motion,” said Board President Josh Wrestler, who told Ellison he needed to specify the precise policy change.
“I move that we move to a test-to-know policy (for) contact tracing,” Ellison said.
The breakdown of the test-to-know policy, which is devoid of contact tracing, is that positive cases will remain home for a mandatory five-day period and then test to return on day six with masking mandatory. If positive, they’re unable to return until day 11, with no further masking restrictions in place. Additionally, notifications will be sent to parents of a class in which a positive case was identified. The notification will suggest to monitor children for symptoms. The district will also continue cleaning of classrooms, common areas and buses.
The motion was approved by a 5-0 margin.
The board also approved the following changes in personnel:
Hired Brad Piley, high school softball coach for $4,586; Carol Hager, secretary for $12 per hour; Jodee Nickell, FACS teacher for $42,940 and FCCLA sponsor for $1,549 for the 2022-23 school year; Michael Arnett, part-time custodian for $11 per hour; Jordan Mason, dance team coach for 2022-23; approved Wendy Froggatte’s contract for $46,176; accepted the resignation of Hannah Robinson.
