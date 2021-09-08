GREG LOWER
The Chanute Entertainment Series is holding its longest membership drive as it recovers from last year’s pandemic.
Memberships will be sold until the first performance of the year, board president Sarah Cadwallader said.
The opening performance Oct. 2 on the stage of the Memorial Building auditorium will feature David Shannon, dubbed “Ireland’s Greatest Showman” for his Broadway performances, including starring roles in Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera. Cadwallader said his show will feature a wide variety of musical styles.
Cadwallader said organizers understand the uncertainty of buying a season pass after last year’s pandemic and the continued spread of COVID-19. Although the 2019 membership drive was successful, the final performance of the 2019-20 season was cancelled, along with the 2020 membership drive and the 2020-21 season.
Cadwallader said the series was shut down with no fundraising. The shutdown also hit the performers hard, and they will be recovering for a while.
“We really are excited to bring live entertainment back,” she said. “Those performers had a year off.”
The membership drive does not have a specific goal, but the outcome will determine the quality of acts booked for the next season.
“This is how we bring in our entertainment,” she said.
A single adult membership costs $50 and allows admittance to four shows through May. A student membership is $20 and a family membership costs $120.
In addition to the Chanute series, memberships also allow admittance to the Bartlesville Community Concert Association series of six shows in Bartlesville, Okla.
BCCA opens Oct. 6 with The Folk Legacy Trio featuring the Janoska ensemble, three brothers and a brother-in-law playing violin, bass and piano.
America’s Sweetheart, an Andrew Sisters-style performance of big band music, will be Nov. 9.
Chanute’s next performance after Shannon will be Masters of Soul, featuring Motown-style music on Nov. 16.
Cadwallader said CES was able to keep many acts planned for the 2020-21 series. She said one act disbanded during the pandemic and another act from New Zealand had to cancel because of travel difficulties. The CES board will meet in November to determine the acts for 2022-23, based on the success of this year’s drive. Cadwallader said they also are soliciting donations and sponsors, and Neosho County Community College has agreed to funding that allows students and staff admission to the shows with their IDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.