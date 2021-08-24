MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Input from several area health professionals did little to sway the collective opinion of the USD 101 Board of Education at Monday evening’s special meeting.
After the dust had settled from the nearly 90-minute forum, the only action taken was to make masks mandatory on buses in order to conform with federal CDC guidelines. It passed by a 5-1 margin. No one on the board made a motion for a vote to change the current policy of masks being optional on district premises.
Labette Health President and CEO Brian A. Williams was the first medical official to address the board, as well as a packed crowd inside of the Erie Elementary School cafeteria. In his opening remarks, Williams emphasized that he did not want to tell the board how to run the school.
“What I want to do is share with you the gravity of the situation of what’s going on in the Midwest,” he said, as he distributed a document to board members citing evidence of the effectiveness of mask-wearing to control community spread of the coronavirus. “Really, what’s most powerful to me, is 70,000 pediatricians in the United States recommend to all of us that we wear a mask.”
After having shared the same information with other school boards, Williams said those boards voted unanimously to make masks mandatory on school grounds for a 30-day period to open the upcoming school year.
Williams said that he was informed on his way to Erie that Labette Health is “on diversion.”
“What diversion means is we don’t have the capacity to accept any patients in our ER,” he said. “So if I go out here on Highway 59, or anyone of us, and have an automobile accident — I don’t know where they’re going to go.
“They can come to the ER and we’ll do our best to stabilize them, but medical supplies and staff are running in shortage. It has taken us 30 hours to find places to transfer people. We’ve had to transfer some to Iowa.”
Williams noted that he’s not trying to be “Chicken Little and scare everybody.”
“If you decide not to mask your kid, I’ll respect that,” he said. “We respect whatever you decide to do here. We would just ask you to probably have the kids mask for 30 days and then reassess it.”
His packet of info also contained a letter recently penned by southeast Kansas hospital officials, urging the mandatory implementation of masks for children.
“Every hospital in southeast Kansas is begging you to read that letter,” he said. “Begging you to put the kids in masks. Not forever — 30 days and then we reassess it.
“But if the kids come in (to the hospital) today, I don’t know what their outcome will be. And that scares us.”
Speaking next was Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Brian Kueser.
“The world is on fire right now,” Kueser said. “I had a 4-year-old last night that was COVID-positive and had a critical life-threatening illness related to COVID. And you’re in a sticky situation when you can’t do anything (for) them when they’re in the hospital.”
Kueser cited examples of non-COVID-19-related injuries and the lack of hospital beds available to treat serious injuries.
“There’s just no room,” he said. “So we need to do this to slow the spread of it — and just for the sake of your general health. Whether you have COVID or not. If you’re sick, it’s hard to get care.”
Kueser also shared a study conducted by Duke University during the previous academic year that showed a 1 percent transmission rate in masked schools.
“Masks do work,” he said. “Another study out of Georgia showed a 30 percent reduction in masked schools versus non-masked schools. So we know that it works. And it’s one of the steps we should take to help reduce the spread.”
Kueser said everybody he’s spoken to within the medical community recommends masking, adding he does not think it’s a “long-term thing.”
“Two, three months ago I wouldn’t have been for masking kids because the numbers were very low,” he said. “But once delta took off, I think it’s the only right thing to do at this point.”
Superintendent Troy Damman instructed board members to refer to a document that detailed the number of COVID-19 cases in the district last year. Of the 65 confirmed cases, Damman said he had been told that zero of the cases were contracted on school grounds. Damman did not elaborate on who supplied that information.
“I don’t know 100 percent, because it’s difficult to tell,” he said. “But to my knowledge, we did not have anyone who contracted the virus while at school — in the school building.”
Damman concluded that it must be the case because the district attempted to “eliminate any possibilities of individuals bringing it into the facility.”
“If they were quarantined, we would remove them from the building,” he said. “So all of the cases that I’m aware of were contracted because of outside contacts. Whether it be a ball game, entertainment activity, family affairs. Whatever it may be, it was not done while at school.”
Damman indicated that the district’s COVID-19 measures during the 2020-21 school year were second to none.
“We cleaned surfaces, did social distancing, and had assigned seating,” he said. “We also told parents that if their child was sick to stay home.”
Damman also noted that students and staff wore face coverings.
“We wore masks because that was required,” he said. “That was something that was ordered by the governor.”
For the upcoming school year, the district is not required by law to have a mandatory mask policy.
“Highly recommended, perhaps,” he said.
Damman believes more people in the district would wear masks if they weren’t subjected to ridicule.
“It almost appears as though they’re somewhat ostracized,” he said. “That’s something I’ve addressed with the administration to try to work on. Because at this point, it’s a choice — whether you want to or don’t want to. Parents have that option and children have that option. And we want to allow those individuals to do as they choose. And I think some of the individuals in the audience would like to see that as well — as a choice.”
Board member Codie Bartholomew opposed any changes to the status quo. She said too much mask-wearing can cause skin problems.
“You’ve got severe acne and other skins problems that the kids deal with,” she said, noting that she believes wearing masks, which she referred to as muzzles, causes discomfort and distraction from learning. “It just does. Chronic and prolonged mouth-breathing can alter facial development.”
She attempted to draw a parallel between the flu season and the global COVID-19 health pandemic. She indicated that the CDC website showed fewer COVID-19 deaths for ages 0 to 17 over the past 20 months than the 2018-19 flu season for the same age group.
“How can we go from a year and eight months of data showing less deaths to a flu season, which is about six months shorter showing more deaths?” she said. “And we’ve never sounded the alarm to stick muzzles on those kids.”
Fellow board member Brad DeMeritt calmly reminded Bartholomew that both area hospitals are essentially filled to capacity and that implementing a mask mandate would be in the district’s best interest.
“But I just said,” Bartholomew loudly replied, “that Labette has had no (kids) age 0 to 17 put in the hospital. We never once sounded the alarm on the flu. And the flu has suddenly gone to zero (cases).”
Board member Michael McGuiredirected a question to Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr. McGuire quizzed Starr on whether there was an uptick of COVID-19 cases following the Neosho County 4-H Youth Fair, held July 22-26 in Erie, as well as a large reunion gathering.
“We saw a very small uptick,” said Starr, who was not wearing a mask and was surrounded by other mask-less individuals in the packed school cafeteria.
“As in 1 percent, 10 percent, 50 percent?” McGuire asked.
“A few people,” said Starr, who was unable to provide the board with precise data. “I mean, we’re doing pretty good right now.”
Starr had previously advised USD 413 officials to opt for a mask-optional mandate, despite the drastic nationwide surge of the highly-contagious delta variant.
“I want to say this, we are monitoring every day; we are paying attention,” she said. “I’m also going to say this for all of you — it is your decision. It is the school board’s decision to make this decision. My recommendation is to look at all of your options.”
Starr noted that the health department was bracing for a big uptick following the large gatherings.
“I’ll be honest, we did not have what we expected,” she said.
Starr added that she did not set USD 413’s policy, despite Chanute Superintendent Kellen Adams telling The Tribune that his administration was advised by Starr to opt for a mask-optional policy.
“I did not set that policy, and I’m not going to set this policy,” she said.
Starr said she has “concerns both ways,” sees it “from both sides,” and thinks the board can “make a compromise of some kind.”
Outside of the meeting, Williams told The Tribune that he delivered nothing but facts and that he was hopeful the board would not choose to ignore CDC and KDHE recommendations. While the board did not change its current policy, the situation will be reassessed at September’s regular meeting.
Area school district masking policies
• USD 101, Erie: Optional in buildings, required on transportation
• USD 413, Chanute: Optional in buildings, required on transportation and in large (50+) gathersings
• USD 235, Uniontown: Highly recommended, but not required in buildings. Required on transportation
• USD 258, Humboldt: Optional in buildings, required on transportation.
• USD 461, Neodesha: Highly recommended, but not required in buildings, required on transportation
• USD 484, Fredonia: Recommended in buildings
• USD 248, Girard: Required on district premises and transportation
• USD 259, Southeast: Required on district premises and transportation.
• USD 257, Iola: Recommended in buildings and on buses, with no capacity limitations in place
• USD 506, Labette County: Strongly encouraged within all district buildings. If the student and/or staff positivity rate in a respective individual building equals 2 percent or higher on any given day, masks will automatically become mandatory with the mask mandate effective for a 10-day calendar period. Masks will again become optional if the positivity rate falls below 2 percent.
• USD 234, Fort Scott: Mandatory in buildings
• USD 250, Pittsburg: Mandatory in buildings
• USD 503 Parsons: Mandatory in buildings
