The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee for the week of Oct. 5 continued with an overall rating of green, with only two categories rated yellow or red.
District-wide USD 413 had an absentee rate of 93 percent, meaning only seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate lowered to 3.83 percent, with 15 out of 392 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in a positive case. This moves the district into the green category, which is less than 5 percent. USD 413 moved back from orange into the red category for two week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 28 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks.
They received a yellow rating for the trend in Neosho County incidence rate as stable.
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 47 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
A newly-created COVID-19 tracking instrument is now available. Note that this will provide both real-time data as well as historical data. While the real-time table is accurate right now, the historical table is missing data from the first four weeks of school. This instrument will be linked to the district website (Parents-->COVID-19 Resources).
Information includes the number of current quarantine cases at each building.
The grand total is 57, with 4 confirmed cases, all at Chanute High School. The close contact number is 41, including 37 at CHS, and household contact is 12 with 7 at CES.
In total quarantine cases, the grand total is 172. CHS listed 93 close contact, 10 confirmed cases, 6 household contact and 109 grand total.
It was noted that the press releases that have occurred immediately after a positive case is identified in the district will be discontinued due to the real-time data that is now being provided. Rather, a weekly press release summarizing all new information will be included with the email beginning next week. The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413 will meet again next Wednesday.
