MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – Looking to avert financial catastrophe, the City of Humboldt has started the paperwork to secure a roughly $1.5 million loan from the State of Kansas for its massive February natural gas bill.
A resolution was unanimously approved by the city council during Monday’s regular monthly meeting, authorizing the city to apply for the low-interest loan program recently signed into law by the Kansas legislature. The deadline to complete the application is Monday.
“We’re still waiting for the actual invoice from Kansas Multiple Gas Agency (KMGA),” said City Administrator Cole Herder. “I’ll complete that application probably by Friday.”
With payments slated to begin no later than July 1, Humboldt will have up to 10 years to pay off the loan.
COVID-leave policy
Another major agenda item pertained to providing city employees paid leave for COVID-19 quarantine and isolation. That policy was tweaked, and it now applies only to city employees who have either received a vaccination or received doctors’ orders not to receive one.
A primary reason for the shift in policy is that vaccines for city employees are now readily available.
“Now that we have access for our city employees to get the vaccine, this is a good time to make an adjustment to the policy,” Herder said. The board voted Monday to discontinue the paid leave, excluding the previously-mentioned exceptions.
“If they have a reaction after getting the second shot, we’ll pay them to be gone,” Herder added. “We won’t make them use their vacation or sick leave. And if they get COVID after being vaccinated, we’re going to cover them.”
The council gave Herder sole discretion to further adjust the policy. In related news, the council on Monday approved the reopening of the Humboldt City Swimming Pool this summer.
“If we open the pool and I see a red flag, I can adjust our policy or close it until we resolve the issue,” he said. “So that allows us to start hiring managers and life guards. We can also begin ordering chemicals and doing any repairs that need to be done before we open on Memorial Day.”
Live events
The council approved seven events to take place on the Square.
Those events are the Easter Egg Hunt in April, Prom Grand March on April 10, Yoga in the Park, Third Saturday and Open Mic, Farmers Market, the Patriot Celebration, and Humboldt Line Dancers. Additionally, the council approved the opening of the City Hall community room.
“People are ready to get back to normal, and that’s a challenge,” Herder said. “We don’t want to backpedal and wind up where we were last fall. If everybody is cautious and we open these things gradually, I think it’s going to be great.”
Other business
• The city is prepping to install 400 new street signs. The cost to install those is approximately $8,000.
• Citywide cleanup dates were announced. The city will pick up brush April 26, trash north of the bridge April 30, and south of Bridge St. May 1. The citywide garage sale is slated for May 1.
• Red Barn Veterinary Service was lauded for a pet clinic it hosted Feb. 27. The council noted that 49 animals were vaccinated and two dozen were tagged. All cats and dogs residing within city limits were required to be tagged by March 1.
• Council members discussed a water tower leak at the fill tube on the 1905 Water Tower on the Square. The tower sprang a leak Sunday. It was drained, but the city was informed that the shut-off valve cannot be completely turned off. Thus, it will continue to leak small amounts of water. The company that handles the inspections and repair has investigated and is in the process of preparing a quote.
• The council also discussed the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). It was noted that LIEAP is taking applications through March 31 for assistance with energy bills. For single individuals, low income is considered $1,383 per month. For households, that figure increases by $486 for each individual. Humboldt residents can acquire further information on the program at City Hall.
• There was also a discussion about past-due utilities. The city has seen a significant amount of late or non-payments, and has followed an executive order to not shut off delinquent customers through much of the past year. The city’s total past-due tally is around $40,000. Prior to last year, the city was south of $5,000 for past-due utility bills. The city now plans on “getting tough” on delinquent customers, as “weather permits.” The collection process will start with a letter of notice with payments plans, and could then escalate to utility shut-offs.
• The city’s annual financial audit is slated for March 15.
• US Representative Jake LaTurner announced he will conduct a Mobile Office tour, with a stop in Humboldt. LaTurner plans on checking in at Opie’s Family Restaurant from 4-5 pm on March 25.
