STU BUTCHER
Andy Babcock was always “the life of the party,” but he was also so much more.
COVID-19 snuffed out that bright light Saturday, Nov. 28, at a Bartlesville, Okla, hospital, the first victim of the coronavirus in Neosho County.
Friends and family held a farewell visitation Friday night, but because of the COVID-19 world, no one got to say a proper goodbye to the 47-year-old Chanute resident.
Babcock died just 26 days after being diagnosed, and one week of that time was spent on a ventilator.
Kim Longpine, who has been Babcock’s significant other for nine years, admitted it was tough to be restricted to just contact by phone.
“I felt like if I could have been with him, so he could hear my voice, he would probably be here,” she said.
Longpine said Babcock was “a story creator and a story teller. He kept people entertained for hours.”
Stepdaughter Amanda Wheeler of Girard said walking into a room with Andy was “like being with a celebrity. Everybody knew him and everybody wanted to talk with him.”
Longpine said Babcock was involved with his children’s sports teams and was member of the Sons of American Legion.
“We did everything together; there won’t be any more stories,” she said.
Andy’s buddies
When kids Babcock lived down the road from Clint Vance and they’ve been buddies since the age of five and six when they attended Fairfield School.
Through the years, they bowled and hunted together, shared their love for the Fourth of July holiday and went on an annual winter campout, a tradition handed down from “before we were born.”
Vance described Babcock as a presence.
“Oh, yeah, you knew when Andy got there. He was a big guy and let it be known he was there,” Vance said.
They also worked on projects together.
“It was a standing joke. If Andy proofed it, it was finished.”
And he also said his friend had a softer side.
“He would do anything for anybody that he could,” Vance said. “He was an all-around good guy.”
Vance also said the situation of not having access when Babcock was hospitalized “sucked.”
“It was tough for family and friends, all of us,” he said.
Matt McDonald remembers that Babcock was “a helluva athlete.”
He was named to the Shrine Bowl in football (a City of Chanute proclamation designated an “Andy Babcock Day” for that), he went to State as a wrestler, at the time had the top discus throw at Chanute High School, and in the summer was a pitcher for the American Legion baseball team.
He later bowled and played slow-pitch softball and competed in a Warrior Dash, a muddy obstacle course.
“He was smart, book smart, and never met a stranger.” McDonald said. “He had stories upon stories.
“You think that it’s not going to affect somebody I know,” he said of Babcock’s bout with COVID-19. “This shows how real it can get. It’s real as it gets.”
Randy Schoenhofer has been affected daily from the start of Babcock’s illness. They had been walking at noon every weekday at the track or the Rec Center. Babcock took Fridays off to have lunch with his mom, Lois.
“We talk about whatever, just me and him,” Schoenhofer said.
“I told my wife, we haven’t seen each other, I’m used to seeing him every day and a couple times on the weekend.”
Owner of the local bowling alley, Schoenhofer said they bowled together all over the Four States and Babcock had attended nationals three times.
Thursday night, the league he was in was meeting for the first time since his death.
“That’s going to be tough. We’re definitely going to miss him being around,” Schoenhofer said. “He lived life to the fullest. If Andy wanted to do it, Andy basically did it. It’s hard, there will never be another Andy Babcock.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.