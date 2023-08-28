Rachel Debler

Rachel Debler, along with three other stylists, has opened The Blend in Chanute. The salon is located at 24 W. Main St.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune

People can get their hair, nails and lashes refreshed and renewed at a new beauty salon in Chanute.

Rachel Debler has opened a new salon in Downtown Chanute called The Blend, 24 W. Main St.

