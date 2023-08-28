People can get their hair, nails and lashes refreshed and renewed at a new beauty salon in Chanute.
Rachel Debler has opened a new salon in Downtown Chanute called The Blend, 24 W. Main St.
Jeana Anders, Rachel Jackett and Emilee Reed are the three other stylists at The Blend.
It opened in early August.
“So I’ve been doing hair for (almost eight years),” Debler said Monday. “I was just ready for something of my own, and so, something bigger than what I had.”
Debler, who graduated from Fort Scott Community College’s cosmetology program in 2015, previously worked inside of Inertia Health & Fitness in Chanute.
Debler said she enjoys each unique experience with her clients.
“It’s always different. It’s always nice meeting new people too,” she said.
The Blend is accepting new clients. People can book an appointment by visiting the business’s Facebook page. Debler said the business doesn’t have a phone number, so contacting The Blend on Facebook is the best way.
“Just having my own space and getting to work with other girls,” has been her favorite part so far of opening The Blend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.