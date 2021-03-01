MATT RESNICK
Despite a downturn in enrollment, Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody is excited about the direction of the school, with a bevy of new programs on the horizon.
NCCC is in the same enrollment quandary as many other community colleges across the country. NCCC’s enrollment is down 11.5 percent, with the overall average at 12.5 percent.
Typically, increased enrollment coincides with a bad economy or recession. During the great recession of 2008, NCCC’s enrollment grew by 21 percent. That, however, has not been the case during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Community colleges have also experienced a sharper drop-off in enrollment than four-year colleges, non-profits, and for-profits.
“This has never happened in 30 years,” Inbody said of the decrease in enrollment. ‘We always mirror unemployment — until now.”
Inbody, now in his 10th-year as president, said the crux of the problem lies with older adults enrolling in much smaller numbers.
“A lot of our students are non-traditional students, over the age of 25,” he said.
Inbody said non-traditional students generally return to school because they’re under-unemployed, or potentially looking to retrain for work.
“You come back to get a certificate in welding, or join the nursing program, and then you get out and make some really good money,” Inbody said. “That’s what happened in 2008 through 2010. Everybody was out of work, and they needed to be retrained, and they got back to work, which is fantastic. This year, that’s not happening. People are staying home. There’s a lot of jobs that are empty, that they can’t get people to apply for.”
Inbody posited, “When will people come back?”
“I don’t know,” he said, answering his own question. “The (COVID-19) vaccine may help with that. The economy may help with that. But right now, we are doing what we can to improve things, and readying for when this thing is over. We’re offering a wide array of scholarships and grants to attract students to come back.”
Inbody said the single biggest proactive measure the college is doing to increase enrollment is launching new programs.
“We’re launching three new technical programs in the fall (2021),” he said. “We’ve never launched three programs in the same year before, and all three are supported by grants.”
The freshly-minted programs are Aerostructures, Industrial Maintenance Technology, and Paralegal. A fourth remains undisclosed, as it’s still pending approval.
“These programs fill a workforce need in southeast Kansas,” said Brenda Krumm, NCCC’s Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development/Title III Director. “I’m glad to see these programs finally come to fruition.”
Curriculums for the programs were developed in concert with several local industries.
“Aerostructures will help people to get certified to perhaps work at Orizon (Aerostructures) to make airplane parts,” Inbody said. “Industrial Maintenance Technology will help people learn how to fix and install equipment using the manufacturing process. These two are technical programs, where basically you get your hands dirty.”
Inbody said while that line of work may not be for everybody, Paralegal is the polar opposite, since it’s office-based.
“Paralegal is a great job, makes good money, and is needed in the area,” he said. “We’re excited to bring in this program as well.”
Inbody noted that the school is planning the inception of additional programs. Dietary Management and a currently undisclosed program (pending approval) are on tap for the Fall of 2022.
Inbody said Kansas community colleges are bracing for a 2-percent budget cut by the state legislature.
“We’re preparing for that possibility, but hope that’s not the case,” he said. “We do have some funds coming in from the Feds, in the form of CARES Act funds. So that should help shore us up through the period.”
Inbody lauded NCCC’s staff and faculty for persevering through the pandemic.
“Watching my employees change how they do things in a rapid amount of time, to be able to function well in the COVID environment, that’s really been a wonderful thing to watch,” he said. “I’m really pleased with how they’ve been able to carry on their classes and office environments in new and creative ways.”
