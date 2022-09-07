GREG LOWER
Chanute USD 413 Board of Education members voted to have the superintendent investigate an issue involving a transgender student that brought dozens of parents and students to Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Supt. Kellen Adams will present his findings at the October USD 413 board meeting. The directive came after more than two dozen people attended and seven addressed the board during the public forum at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.
“What about those girls tomorrow?” attendee Josh Dent asked after the vote, referring to female students whose bathroom the transgender student had allegedly been using.
Nobody spoke at the public hearings for the district’s budget and Revenue Neutral Rate. Before the public forum, President Brad LaRue reminded the audience about guidelines limiting the forum to 30 minutes on the agenda and each speaker to five minutes.
After Dent spoke up, the board voted to extend the forum to allow him to speak.
The issue involves the use of girls restrooms and locker rooms at Chanute High School by either one or two transgender students.
Despite comments made by the public at Tuesday’s meeting about only one set of restrooms being open, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester and Adams said afterwards that all of the high school restrooms are available and functioning.
The CHS building has eight single-use restrooms equipped with locks, four communal boys and four communal girls restrooms, excluding locker rooms and coaches’ offices.
The 2022-23 enrollment will be determined later this month, but a year ago CHS had 537 students on campus.
Adams and Koester said this is not the first time the district has had transgender students and the policy was set before either of them. The current issue came up at the building level from complaints by parents and students.
The policy does not state specifically who will use which restroom and the district is continuing with its previous practice. The decision was made at the district level to be consistent across all buildings, but the question is how to enforce the policy, they said.
The school does not inventory the number of transgender students, but only tracks the total of each gender. Adams and Koester cited student and medical confidentiality in declining to release information on a transgender student and the current stage of transition.
Attendee Derek Wagoner compared the issue to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which he said damaged students’ mental health and showered them with sanitizer. He said before 2019, transgender issues were considered a mental health problem and mentioned the high rate of suicide among transgender students.
The student’s request is narcissistic and simply for individual personal amusement, Wagoner said.
“It never should have happened,” he said, adding that the issue is between “total destruction or stand up and protect our kids.”
“I say funding be damned. No penises in female restroom,” he said, which drew applause from the audience.
Carolyn Dutro said two students were transgender, and said there was an instance of a student looking over the top of a stall. She and speaker Don Kennedy proposed having a unisex restroom.
Speaker Sam Smead said he came to Chanute from Utah to escape such issues.
“It sickens me to know we’re even having this conversation,” he said, and he expects changes at the board table depending on the outcome.
Waco Westhoff said that people to whom he has talked are
enthusiastic that the school’s position is wrong.
“People want that fight,” he said. “What’s right is right.”
Two high school students, Starr Ray and Mattison Morgan, also spoke against allowing transgender students to use the girls restroom.
“We are feeling violated in our own school,” Ray said.
Morgan said she started a petition, and LaRue requested a copy.
“We feel very strongly about our rights as girls,” Morgan said. “Why should we be satisfying these few males who want to be females?”
Board member Ross Hendrickson made the motion to have Adams look into the matter, and noted that board policy prevents taking action when something is first brought up in public forum.
LaRue said he can see that this is a matter where people want to convey their feelings.
In other business, the school board hosted dinner in the Chanute Elementary School cafeteria for new teachers for the 2022-23 school year.
Board members passed the budget and a resolution on the RNR, and heard reports on summer school and the summer lunch program.
The meal program totaled 31,037 meals served over 39 days, which was 1,376 more lunches that last year. During June, the program served 7,980 breakfasts and 8,184 lunches.
The summer school program had 76 students in first through sixth grades, and 66 Royster Middle School students, which varied by grade from 60 percent to 86 percent of expected enrollment. Elementary and middle school students worked on essential outcomes not yet mastered and high school students worked on credit recovery.
Just prior to the school board meeting, the Chanute Recreation Commission reapproved its budget and RNR resolutions. CRC funding is collected through the school district.
After executive sessions, the board accepted the resignations of teacher John Needham and RMS assistant track coach Doug Jackett, and the retirements of teacher Carrie LaRue and of Jane Cooley from transportation. Approved hires were teacher Mike Castill, CHS assistant boys soccer coach Walker Becknell, assistant forensics coach Isaac Robinson, assistant drama coach Tracy Woods, Darlene Hansen and Larry Lyles for transportation, and CHS assistant baseball coach and RMS assistant wrestling coach Jacob Durossette.
