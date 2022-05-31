Relay For Life has revived in Neosho County.
“Everyone has had a couple of rough years, but this year will be an ‘in-person’ live event,” said Sherri Watson, longtime co-chair with Diana Washburn.
Coming off of two years of virtual events due to COVID-19, Relay will be held at Neosho County Community College Friday, June 10, from 6 pm to 1 am. There will be a track with teams walking once again to show their support of survivors and their continued efforts to find a cure for cancer.
Organizers noted that it is not too late to make donations or purchase luminaries to line the track.
If able to help in this fight, please contact any team member or one of the co-chairs – Washburn or Watson.
“Help us get the community behind our fight once again so we can make next year even bigger and better than ever,” Watson said.
Teams will begin walking laps at 6 pm. Opening ceremonies with survivor and team laps will begin at 7 pm. Luminaries will be lit between 8 and 8:30 pm. Hot dog roast will be at 11 pm. Knights of Columbus will have concessions and teams will be holding raffles, sales and drawings.
Per usual, John Graham will be providing music throughout the evening and event manager Lisa Engelman will be keeping everyone on track throughout the night.
“Don’t miss out. Come join the fun,” Watson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.