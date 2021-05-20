MATT RESNICK
A combined 551 years of service was honored at Wednesday’s 34th annual employee reception. A total of 31 USD 413 employees were recognized at the event, held at Chanute High School’s auditorium.
The reception featured nine retiring employees, as well as more than two dozen who were honored with Years of Service awards.
Dairlee Bideau was the longest-tenured retiree, having spent the entirety of her teaching career as a Chanute Elementary School second-grade instructor.
“Absolutely amazing,” said CES Principal Eric Hoops during his introduction of Bideau. “Her children like to tease her quite often that she could never get out of second grade, never move forward. Part of the reason she stayed is because she feels second-graders are candid, funny, curious — and that it’s definitely a special age. We will certainly miss Dairlee’s spirit, knowledge and dedication.”
Connie Woodard was also among the retirees honored. She spent 19 years with the district, making major contributions in several capacities, including most recently as Public Relations Director.
“Connie truly enjoys being around children and seeing students who are able to accomplish something positively through their learning and interaction with their peers and teachers,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “It is in these very moments that Connie believes the best memories are made. You can frequently find her with a camera in her hand, as she is always looking to capture those learning moments from our students.”
During her speech, Woodard said she truly loved documenting experiences of the district’s students and staff through writing and photography.
“I appreciate all the times you let me slip in and out of your classroom with my camera,” she said. “The way you kept right on teaching, while I kneeled beside a desk to get a close-up.”
Woodard implored the audience to tell their classroom stories.
“Show them with a picture what students in your room are doing every day,” she said. “From reading time in the library, to painting with watercolors, learning to play the saxophone, or building a model of the human body and organs out of clay. There is so much going on inside the classrooms. From lab work and experiments, to debate and poetry, physical fitness and leadership skills.”
Woodard said she strongly believes in the importance of public education.
“We all play a role in making sure it continues,” she said. “In the last decade, we witnessed how easily political influence can turn public opinion against public education and promoting the use of tax dollars to fund private schools. From a public-relations background, I’m telling you that youw have the power to change public opinion of public education.”
Woodard said that “one person cannot make the impact that all of you combined can make.” She recommended that classroom staff share one photo and learning experience each day of the school year.
“That is more than 30,000 pictures showing parents, relatives and friends what’s happening behind classroom doors,” she said. “So when our legislators begin discussing the high price of education, the need to make cuts, that private schools can do it better — your community and parents will have the data and the photos to show what’s happening in our classrooms. The learning taking place and the opportunities our students have been given. You have the power in your hand to show people what we have going on in this school district is truly important. Please, tell your story.”
Award recipients and retirees
— University of Kansas School of Education — 25 years of service in education —
• Lisa Goracke, Patty Small, Julie Thompson.
— Deborah Cummings Award —
• Karen Graham, CES Secretary
— Years of Services Awards —
40 years
• Dairlee Bideau
30 years
• Laurie Ward, Sheri Sutcliff
20 years
• Darilyn Galemore, Mike Golay, Matt Koester, Terri Markham, Jason Stipp
10 years
• Melisa Aikins, Linda Angleton, Sean Bowman, Rebecca Colding, Ella Mae Crowell, Maria Hernandez, Ashley McCleary, Jory Murry, Brenda Seely, Molly Smith, Karen Vance, Patricia Venneman, Vicki Westerman, Judith Whitworth.
— Retirees —
• Dairlee Bideau, 40 years; Sheri Sutcliff, 30 years; Marcia Gough, 29 years; Debbie Yokely, 29 years; Glenna Grizzle, 22 years; Becky Howell, 22 years; Connie Woodard, 19 years; Debra Beardon, 15 years; Linda Angelton, 10 years.
