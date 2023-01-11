MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School Principal Zack Murry provided an all-encompassing update on the current state of affairs at Chanute High School.
Murry’s presentation came during Monday’s monthly USD 413 Board of Education meeting, and opened with dissecting possible reasons for struggles within the student body. Notably, a high level of absenteeism has correlated with a marked dip in the graduate rate for the most recent class.
“A lot of the struggles our students are having comes from two things. Number one, they’re in classes they don’t want to be in, and number two, they’re in classes they don’t need to be in.”
Murry partially attributed excess electives or transitions to the district’s requirement of 25 credit hours for graduation, compared to the state’s 21. Students can earn up to 7¼ credits a year, or roughly 29 over a four-year period, he said.
“You get to a point where kids are like, ‘I don’t need this class, I don’t want to be in here,’” he said. “That’s something that we are trying to navigate as we speak.”
Murry said that employers of students have offered feedback related to the root-cause of their struggles on the job.
“Kids not being able to disconnect from their phones,” he said.
The district implemented a policy for the current school year that bans phones from classrooms.
“You walk into classrooms and you see students completely engaged,” Murry said.
Basic employability skills was another area of concern.
“Like kids not being able to meet deadlines,” he said.
Murry said that the school is looking to remedy the issue.
“We’re preparing them (for the workforce) with those employability skills, such as adding a homework essential standard,” he said. “Before, there wasn’t as much weight on the homework portion of it, which was a complaint we had from teachers.”
Another component of Murry’s presentation centered on “Where we want to be” at CHS. Murry’s primary points included preparing students for the next step in their lives, cultivating impactful relationships, having high expectations of student accountability and mutual accountability from staff and administrators, student involvement in something team-orientated, and a reimagining of a students’ senior year.
The final part was an overview of opportunities that the district is hopeful students will take full advantage of, which Murry called “Promises of a Comet.” These include the ability to earn over 20 college credit hours, an industry-level certificate, Kansas Scholars graduate, CTE pathway completer, and participation in at least one extracurricular activity. Earlier during his presentation, Murry noted that 73 percent of the student body participated in at least one activity last year.
“The fact that we are really willing to step out and make some of these tangible, measurable outcomes that we’re starting to guarantee that every graduate has, I think is a big step in saying these are outcomes we’re ready to guarantee, and we’re going to put our money where our mouth is,” Superintendent Kellen Adams said of Promises of a Comet. “I appreciate (Murry’s) vision for the school as well as his ability to engage his staff. Because making sure that happens for all 150 graduates every year is no small task.”
Adams also addressed the struggles mentioned by Murry.
“The current reality is that we do have some challenges we are not trying to deny, and we need to acknowledge these challenges,” he said. “We have a high level of absenteeism and a high level of apathy.”
Adams also discussed the issue of excess electives.
“Kids that already have the credits to graduate, and they’re taking more classes than they need, it’s intrinsically demotivating,” he said.
Both Murry and Adams said the district is not advocating for a fewer required credits.
“But it might be just why a lot of students are unmotivated. They’re in a course that they either don’t see the relevance in or know that they don’t need it to graduate,” he said. “Some kids are basically almost eligible to graduate at the end of their first semester of their senior year.”
