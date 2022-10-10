MATT RESNICK
Former United States Senator Nancy Kassebaum has endorsed incumbent Laura Kelly over GOP opponent Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race.
Kelly said it’s an honor to have received the endorsement from Kassebaum.
“Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she’s a great role model to me,” Kelly said. “It’s an honor to have her on the team as we continue to grow our state and make Kansas the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Whether or not the move sways voters in the upcoming November election, repudiating Schmidt is a significant move, as the three-term Attorney General was a former assistant with Kassebaum’s office. In an interview with The Tribune, Schmidt referred to Kassebaum as one of his biggest influences. Schmidt did receive an endorsement from Bob Dole prior to his passing.
The election website RealClearPolitics.com currently has Kelly holding a narrow 2-point lead. Kelly and Schmidt, meanwhile, clashed in their final debate on Oct. 5, with some of the focus on medical marijuana and crime and immigration policy.
Kelly is looking to free Kansas from a shrinking minority of states that has yet to pass legislation on medical marijuana. The Republican-controlled Kansas legislature has yet to pass any laws regarding the pressing topic.
“I think we may be the last holdout,” Kelly said, adding that she thought passage of such legislation was possible this year, but the clock has since run out.
If re-elected, Kelly remains hopeful that medical marijuana can get pushed across the finish line.
“That is something we should have done a long time ago. There are people out there suffering who would benefit from the legalization of medical marijuana, so I’ve got that on our agenda,” she said.
As Schmidt told The Tribune in a July interview, he’s open to the legalization of medical marijuana, but prefers it to be limited in scope.
“That’s probably a function of my upbringing in the (SEK) region, coupled with my work,” Schmidt told The Tribune. “Having said that, I recognize that we are moving in a direction where there’s greater acceptance of legitimate medical uses of marijuana and derivatives of the cannabis plant. And ultimately, public opinion prevails.”
Schmidt was highly critical of Oklahoma’s rollout of medical marijuana, which he characterized as having a Wild West atmosphere when it comes to the ease of obtaining it.
“I think Oklahoma did it just wrong, where they essentially flung the door open and have created more harm than good,” Schmidt said. “So I think it’s important to do it right. (Recreational use) is not beneficial in communities.”
On the topic of crime, Kelly said she has long advocated for the state to abolish the death penalty, noting that the housing of inmates on death row has cost the state millions, when a sentence of life without parole would be a better alternative. Schmidt disagreed, arguing that the death penalty should be utilized in some cases, and that his background as AG has intersected with the families of victims who have fallen to crime. With attack ads flying, the candidates also sparred on the issue of transgender athletes. Schmidt claims that Kelly’s position on the issue has shifted, pointing to a recent campaign ad to make his case, adding that he “fundamentally disagrees” with Kelly on the topic. Kelly countered that she has remained consistent on the issue, twice vetoing related bills, and adding that it should be a decision made by school boards and other entities such as the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Kelly further noted that it’s an issue that has not really impacted Kansans.
“It is not happening here in Kansas,” she said. “And we do need to focus on issues that are proven to be of concern to Kansans.”
