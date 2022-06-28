MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The county’s 2023 budget is beginning to take shape, but looming questions remain.
During Tuesday’s budget work session, Neosho County commissioners announced that they’ll likely need to slash a sizable figure off next year’s total budget. Commissioners came to this conclusion after calculating budget proposals from outside entities, while also plugging in 2022 budget figures from county departments.
Those numbers will increase the mill levy from 50.329 to 56.85 — with the 2023 Revenue Neutral Rate sitting at 48.22 mills. In order to get back to the current mill levy, commissioners will need to either increase revenue or cut expenditures by $833,670. To get to the RNR, the commission is tasked with increasing revenue or trimming expenditures by $1.13 million.
Those projections left out the county’s annual contribution payment, as commissioners opted to place $900,000 of its $1 million in wind farm pilot funds into its 2022 general fund. For a 10-year period, the county receives its annual $1 million contribution payment in May. Under state law, wind farms are exempt from property tax for a 10-year period. Neosho Ridge Wind’s annual contribution payment is in lieu of taxes.
The commission remains undecided on whether to use its wind farm money in the same manner they did for the ‘22 budget. The original intent was that the wind farm money was to be designated for special projects or other updates related to the wind farm project.
If commissioners were to pull the fully allotted amount, they would not have to cut any expenditures from the ‘23 budget.
“We’re getting closer to the proposed numbers that we’ll possibly have to cut out of the budget,” 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore told The Tribune. “With the increased revenue, we’ll generate more for the value of the mill levy. So we need to bring it down to revenue neutral — which is where the state wants it.”
County attorney,
Road and Bridge budgets
Commissioner Galemore indicated that he was opposed to County Attorney Linus Thuston’s budget request, which was nearly double from his 2022 budget.
At issue for Thuston is the possibility that he will no longer have access to his office’s heavily utilized diversion fund. Taking this into account, Thuston’s 2023 budget request was $481,843. This includes personnel raises, as well as the creation of new positions.
“I took the budget on what had been spent before out of diversion, and added it into the ‘23 budget,” Thuston said.
Thuston further noted that his request for new personnel is due to the addition of a full-time judge.
“We are not looking to add staff, as proposed in some department budget requests,” Galemore said after the meeting.
The Road and Bridge Department’s budget has also come under slight scrutiny, primarily due to a shortfall in staffing.
The county has over-budgeted the past few years, and currently has seven open positions in the department, according to Galemore.
“We’re going to cut that budget back to adjust to the fewer positions,” Galemore said, with that figure potentially in excess of $200,000.
“What we budgeted for them this year (2022), that money will be retained over in tax money,” Galemore said. “So we’re not going to budget as high for ‘23, because those funds will be in there.”
The commission will meet at 2 pm Thursday for another budget work session, and has until Aug. 1 to finalize its 2023 budget.
