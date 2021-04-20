MATT RESNICK
Chanute High foreign-exchange student Alessia Segala had a night to remember Saturday, soaking up prom to the fullest.
“It was one of the best nights of my life,” Segala said. “Just getting ready for it with all my friends, it was really amazing. It’s totally different from what we do in Italy. We don’t have prom or school dances. It’s sad, actually.”
Segala sparkled in a long red dress, hand-picked from a shop in Kansas City. Her date was CHS senior Garrin Golay. Segala’s big night began with the Grand March, followed by prom, after-prom, and then hanging out with friends.
“I was nervous for the Grand March,” she said. “I was wearing heels and was afraid to fall.”
Segala said her favorite part of the evening was the prom dance.
“I didn’t think it would be,” she said. “Many of the students told me the dance wasn’t supposed to be the funnest part. But actually, it surprised me.”
Hailing from Mantova in northern Italy, Segala arrived in Chanute in January, residing with host family Matt and Mary Morgan. Segala said she has enjoyed her time in Chanute.
“It’s great,” she said. “It’s very different because my home town is quite bigger. I’m feeling very good here, so I think I made the right decision to come here.”
Segala, who competes on the CHS track and field team, discussed differences between the American and Italian school systems.
“I kind of like the American school system better just because you can choose your own subjects,” she said. “But I have to say, in Italy we study a lot more. We focus more on studying. While here, you can experience other things like class and sports.”
Despite being a senior at CHS, Segala is not slated to graduate until 2022.
“In Italy, we do five years of high school,” she said. “I’m going to go back and do one more year, and then I’m finally going to graduate.”
Segala said her favorite CHS teachers are Dustin Fox (Leadership) and Eric Holmes (mathematics).
“She’s an amazing young lady,” Fox said. “Leadership is a very challenging class if you’re from here. But to be from a different country and stretch the limits of your comfort zone like she does, it says a lot about her and the tremendous young lady she is.”
Fox said Segala is making the most of her time in Chanute.
“She’s willing to do whatever is needed, and seeks out new experiences,” he said, adding that Segala has also dedicated her time to volunteer work. “She’s been a part of some of the most successful projects I’ve had in that class this year.”
Upon high school graduation, Segala tentatively plans on studying communications at the University of Bologna in northern Italy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.