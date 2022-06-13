STU BUTCHER
Symphony in the Flint Hills ended abruptly Saturday evening as Mother Nature conducted its finissimo prior to intermission.
Sherryl Stanfield, Buffalo, attended with husband Steve, her mother and sister. She had last attended in 2015.
“The setting is on top of a beautiful pasture in the Flint Hills,” Stanfield said. “As far as the eye can see, there is nothing but green grass and hills. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
She said that one of the most impressive moments is that during the symphony the backdrop is a herd of cattle being driven across the hills by real cowboys and cowgirls on working horses.
“It’s very moving and oh, so impressive.”
The day includes tents to house a food venue and informative talks about the prairie grasses and wildlife. There are also covered wagon rides and walking tours that take place throughout the afternoon.
The Kansas City Symphony of 85 musicians is the main feature, with a program featuring a performance just like in a Kansas City auditorium.
“For this experience, they add songs like “Over the Rainbow,’ ‘Tara’s Theme,’ and ‘Home On The Range,’” Stanfield said.
She said before weather shortened the evening, there were beautiful blue skies, but it was very hot and a bit windy.
“It was just what you would expect weather to be on the top of a hill in the Kansas Flint Hills in June,” she said.
The event moves from pasture to pasture each year, but this year it was in Irma’s pasture about 8 miles south of Cottonwood Falls.
Attendees drive about 1/4 of a mile into the pasture to park, then can either walk or take a wagon to the top of the hill about a mile away.
Stanfield noted that organizers manage the lot that brings 7,000 people well.
“They are very organized and helpful with anyone needing assistance in getting to the top,” she said.
Among the volunteer crew was a group from Chanute. Sarah Cadwallader, her husband David, Tom and Teri Eastman, Dan and Kelsy Carroll, plus Jami, Cathy and Margaret Carroll of Hutchinson, Jono and Julianna LaFever of Kansas City, and Lok Shrestha from Nepal.
Volunteering for the Evergy Green Team, the group monitored the changing sky while a cowboy sang to keep everyone calm.
“When we learned that the storm was potentially two hours away, we immediately put our emergency action plan in motion and evacuated the site to put the safety of our guests over everything else,” said Bill Hartnett, site coordinator for Symphony in the Flint Hills.
The event was cancelled with one song left to be played before intermission.
“The exit was very orderly and organized,” Stanfield said. “The elderly or people with disabilities were allowed to ride down to the parking area on the wagons and available golf carts. Those of us who were able walked the entire way on marked paths.”
Stanfield’s party got back on the highway before the storm hit, “booking it” to stay ahead of it, and monitoring the lightning and ominous clouds.
“Several people and some we know were caught in the pasture in vehicles,” she said. “From what I’ve heard, it was very scary.
“Of course we were disappointed, but you can’t predict what Mother Nature has in store for us,” Stanfield said. “I’m just thankful the organizers called it off when they were informed of the path the storm was taking.”
Coincidentally, the theme of this year’s Signature Event was “Weather in the Flint Hills.” The event site was also the location of the 2019 Signature Event that was cancelled due to damage caused by a microburst. The 2020 concert was postponed due to COVID-19.
