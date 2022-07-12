GREG LOWER
ERIE - Neosho County Commissioners settled on a proposed budget Tuesday morning that will lower the county’s mill levy.
The commission decided between two drafts and chose one that included employee raises with a levy of 49.726 mills.
The current levy is 54.329 mills.
Tuesday’s meeting was a workshop so the commission could not take a formal vote. Commissioners cancelled workshops scheduled for Thursday and later, and the next regular meeting will be at 2 pm July 19.
The budget includes cuts to departments including the Health Department and County Clerk’s office. The other draft would have set a levy of 47.649 mills.
Early figures for the county valuation show an increase and the final total will be released in November.
“We’re looking good,” Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said. “I guess we’ll find out in November.”
The 49.726 mill levy would be 0.6 mills above the Revenue Neutral Rate, so the commission will hold hearings on the RNR and the overall budget at the beginning of the Aug. 30 meeting. The budget hearing must be held between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said if they do not chase the RNR this year, it will not be as difficult to make it next year.
During discussion, the commission juggled ways to use American Rescue Plan Act funding with Payments In Lieu Of Taxes.
ARPA is a federal program to make up revenue that local entities lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and PILOT funds are payments the Neosho Ridge Wind facility is making during the 10 years it is exempt from property taxes.
Liberty Energy, which operates Neosho Ridge, will reimburse property owners for some taxes billed for the turbines, but that only applies to the one acre each that the 139 windmills stand on.
Commissioners also talked briefly about the planned changes with the judicial court over the use of diversion funds. Klaassen said she wants the policy in written form.
