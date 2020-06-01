A business traveler who visited Chanute last week has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Neosho County Health Department reported Monday that the person had tested positive. Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said the patient came from Lenexa and visited a Chanute business on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The health department has contacted everyone involved and quarantined those who were exposed. Starr reported that the department will continue to monitor their progress and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other medical professionals.
Starr said this was a business trip, so recent efforts to decrease coronavirus restrictions would not have made a difference. She said the patient did not have symptoms while he was here.
Neosho County has had two people with positive COVID-19 tests and both have recovered. Johnson County, where Lenexa is located, has had 844 total cases, with 507 people recovered and 63 deaths. Statewide, 4,438 of the 9,877 cases have recovered, with 217 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.