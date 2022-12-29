MATT RESNICK
The Neosho County Community College Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development provided a glowing review of the college’s efforts at December’s Board of Trustee meeting.
Brenda Krumm noted that NCCC took part in the Kansas Career Expo in Hutchinson. The event featured more than 5,000 high school students from across the state.
“We’ve really made a concentrated effort this fall for our career and technical program faculty to get out and do some recruiting,” Krumm said, noting that eight NCCC Career and Technical Education instructors and program directors highlighted the school’s program via interactive activities at the two-day event.
“It was a hands-on, activity-based learning opportunity for students,” Krumm told trustees. “The faculty were very engaged with the students and the students were very engaged with the faculty. (Our faculty) really interacted one-on-one with the students.”
Krumm said that prospective students filled out contact cards and the college has reached out to them. She added that they’ve heard from high school counselors in the far reaches of western Kansas.
“We’re reaching more than just southeast Kansas, so this was a really good career fair that we will continue to go to,” she said, showing a video of the event for trustees.
CTE faculty also attended the Chanute High School college and career day in November.
“We had (a booth) with all of the different healthcare as well as the trades and other things set up,” Krumm said.
Krumm wants to continue to keep the focus on recruiting efforts.
“We’ve been tracking the type of interactions we’ve been having with students and parents,” she said.
NCCC’s outreach and workforce development department has worked in concert with the admissions office to enhance recruiting efforts, she said.
“We’ve had nine series of letters, postcards and newsletters go out that reached over 3,000 people,” she said, estimating that the school has had contact with 9,500 prospective students since August.
She further detailed the efforts, telling trustees that the school has given 427 people or groups tours of the Mitchell Career and Technology Center, which included visits from a number of school districts.
“We had a meeting where we brought in all the counselors, principals and superintendents and had a luncheon with them at the (Mitchell) tech center,” she said. “We’re hoping to expand our reach. Obviously to fill the tech center, but also all of our career and tech programs on both campuses.”
Krumm also highlighted the Upward Bound program and its fall semester trips to Wichita and Hays.
“They shared with me that they had a great time when they went out to see Fort Hays State University and the Sternberg Museum (of Natural History). They also stopped in Wichita and went to a comedy club and magic show,” she said. “A lot of students took advantage of those educational opportunities.”
Grants
Krumm provided trustees with an overview of NCCC’s high-priority grants. Her presentation showed that the Upward Bound program was funded through 2027. Grants for the program total $1.48 million, serving 55 students at a time.
The Talent Search program, serving 655 students, was also funded through 2027 at $1.81 million over the five-year period. Krumm added that the college’s STARS grant hit all of its three-year objectives and was funded again. The program serves 165 students and has roughly $996,000 in funding through 2027.
The Title III grant received a good report, Krumm said. Related to that, the Paralegal program will graduate its first cohort in May.
The Diagnostic Medical Sonography program has made major strides as well. The lab is now completed and will field its first cohort of students starting in January. A program developer/director has been hired, as well as a clinical coordinator.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said he was delighted with Krumm’s glowing review.
“Her area is really moving forward. It’s one of the biggest expansion areas of the college,” Inbody said. “We have programs all over the place in tech ed, and that falls under Brenda.”
Inbody was also pleased with Krumm’s grant report and her department’s recruiting efforts.
“Her grants are doing well and you can see that her recruiting efforts are important,” Inbody said. “We can have all these great programs, but we won’t have them for long if we don’t have students for them.”
Inbody said that Krumm has cast a wide net as far as her recruiting efforts.
“We want to have choices. We don’t just want to have two CTE programs,” he said. “We want to have 8 or 9 or 10 for students to choose from, because it takes all kinds of jobs to make a society work.
“It’s pretty amazing that almost 500 people have toured Mitchell Career and Technology Center just since the ribbon-cutting. We want to get students excited about career and tech ed, and her area is certainly doing that.”
