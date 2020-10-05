A Benedict woman died in a crash in eastern Wilson County and a Neodesha teen was injured in a separate single-vehicle accident in Neosho County Saturday.
Barbara Miller, 83, Benedict, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported for autopsy after the accident at 11:07 am at the north junction of K-39 and US-75 a mile south of Buffalo, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Miller was driving a 2014 Toyota Tundra and made a left turn onto US-75 from K-39 when her vehicle collided with a southbound 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Onkar Singh, 29, Lenexa.
Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and Singh sustained possible injuries.
In the second accident, Brooke Swope, 19, Neodesha, was transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries after the accident at 9:50 pm Saturday on 200th Road two miles west of Chanute, the KHP reported.
Swope was eastbound on 200th Road driving a 1996 Dodge Caravan when she lost control, entered the north ditch and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
