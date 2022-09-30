GREG LOWER
When parents complain that their child is being bullied in school, they usually want to know what officials will do about it.
Administrators say there is a misconception about school discipline, because officials cannot say what happens to the offending student.
“That becomes very, very frustrating to a parent,” Chanute USD 413 Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said. “The reality is we can’t share with them what happens to another student.”
Administrators can only discuss discipline with that student’s parents, and Koester said he understands how the other parents feel. The confidentiality is similar to an employee situation.
“They can only talk to me about my kid,” he said.
Chanute parent Stephanie Henderson told The Tribune she was pulling her child from fourth grade in Chanute after three physical altercations with other students. She said she felt nobody was doing anything.
“There’s nothing in place to protect my child,” she said, adding that she asked officials to have an assembly to discuss bullying.
The first step in any complaint is for the administrator or teacher who receives it to investigate.
Bullying can be misunderstood, Koester said. Officials hear a lot of times when there is a single incident, but technically, bullying is an ongoing situation. It can be as little as two to three days in a row to establish an ongoing pattern of bullying.
Bullying involves when the offender perceives a feeling of power, strength or control over another student who may not feel able to do anything about the situation.
There are different levels of consequences, just as there are different levels of conflict. Bullying may be teasing, taunting or verbal abuse before it reaches physical confrontation, intimidation or fighting. Any of these single incidents can be bullying if they are ongoing, and the age of the students determine the entities involved.
“When the kids reach a certain age, then it becomes criminal,” Koester said.
The lowest level of consequence may be a conversation with a principal, teacher or administrator, sometimes with parents present. The highest level would be expulsion for up to a year after a hearing, or more than one.
“Obviously, there’s processes that have to happen,” Koester said.
Typically, teachers and administrators can have enough information in a day to know most of what happened, but issues of cyberbullying take much longer to investigate.
Schools now deal more often with bullying outside of class than inside.
“That’s due to the online situation,” Koester said. “In today’s society, there is far more that occurs online than occurs physically.”
