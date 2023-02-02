MATT RESNICK
An event hosted by the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission Tuesday afternoon shed light on the current local, national and global economic landscape.
The event was sponsored by the Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEBDR) at Wichita State University, and is part of the Kansas Economic Review conference.
Published annually, the Kansas Economic Review provides an in-depth analysis of the three key segments of the state economy: households, industries and governments — and how those are connected to current economic conditions.
Attendees of the event included county government and school district officials, as well as representatives of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and other local industries.
The event got off to a serious start when a woman said that she had heard on the radio that the US and China will be at war within a few years.
“When I was coming in just a minute ago, on the radio an economist said they were expecting the US to be at war with China by 2025,” the attendee said.
CEBDR Director Jeremy Hill turned the focus to the state’s overall importing and exporting of goods to China. Even with aerospace, it’s Europe before China.
“It’s not a whole lot directly,” he said. “Kansas has a huge dependency on Canada and Mexico.”
Despite Hill’s assuaging of fears about the eastern power, China was brought up at various points throughout the forum.
“Our biggest buyer of US bonds and debt was China, but pulled their money out right after the Russian invasion, but they pulled out at the wrong time,” Hill said. “They were buying at the wrong time and pulling out at the wrong time. So they’re actually hurting themselves in the long run, which is actually good for us.”
Hill informed the audience that China has been plucking up gold as it has increased its reserves.
“Anybody heard of this?” Hill asked. “They bought up gold because they’re trying to make a pact with Russia and create a new global currency that is backed by gold.”
Hill said that he found the potential currency makeover to be “fascinating.”
“There are some ways they could move forward with this, but who’s going to trust Russia and China in the global economy, even if it’s backed by gold?” he asked.
Another attendee claimed that Chinese corporations have essentially infiltrated the US.
“You just see a lot of Chinese corporations becoming American companies and then buying up, like, the Oklahoma turnpike,” she said. “There is all this stuff happening and it is not transparent on who is really making money.”
While he touched on an array of topics, Hill said that his speech was more geared toward housing issues.
Hill addressed the pandemic-riddled economy and its recovery.
“It’s kind of like we’ve lost focus and that this is the new normal, and I don’t think that we’re at the new normal with our economy,” he said. “Our economy is actually still struggling more than you think, even though businesses and households are feeling better.”
Hill said that the economy was so traumatized by the COVID-19 pandemic that housing is five to six years off from pre-pandemic recovery.
“There are still issues on the household side, and will take years before housing is fully functioning in a healthy way,” he said, tying that in with job demand and training. “Employers are still trying to figure out what training is needed to fill the new jobs. People are still trying to move because the housing is not there, or they’re worried about investing in a new house. They can’t move to another town to fit wherever they need to go.”
Hill also spoke about the restructuring of the labor market. He said a perception of higher tuition costs for postsecondary education, including technical and community college, is hurting the labor market.
“Because of this perception, we’re not getting people entering into education like we should be,” he said. “We’re already putting constraints on the labor market from adjusting to what firms really need to be productive.”
According to the Kansas Business Review’s business diversification ranks for the Southeast region of the state, Neosho County checks in at 24 on a scale of a 100, up three points from 2017, while Woodson County is at 87. Neosho County’s pay rank is 33, while Montgomery County’s is 91. Neosho County’s employment rank is a woeful 15, while Montgomery County tips the scales at 99.
Neosho County’s labor churn index rank plummeted from 89 in 2017 to 35 in 2022, while annual income ranks only 32 on the scale.
Hill also addressed business conditions, and whether or not the economy is barreling toward a recession, but never revealed a definitive answer to the question. Hill instead focused his commentary on the quality of service of fast food and dining establishments to illustrate his point.
“Experience has gone so down at all the restaurants, because you have all these high school students doing it,” Hill concluded. “So the quality is down, the service is down. Guess what we’re going to start doing? We’re going to stop eating out as much.”
Hill also mentioned inflation as it relates to dining out.
“We’re going to see that shift, like it’s not even worth doing,” he said. “You might want it, but that market is not going to support it.
“You look back before COVID where restaurants were full or closer to full, and now they’re just still empty,” he said. “So we have too much space for food service versus the demand and interest of paying that price to pay those students to do it.”
He added that the retail sector will continue to shrink as online companies have a stranglehold on profit margins.
“I know in your community, you want those things – but the reality is we have already gotten so much more used to buying online,” he said. “You can get (products) more efficiently and using labor more efficiently as a society by doing it online, and then you can reallocate that labor here locally to something else.”
