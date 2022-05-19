GREG LOWER
Chanute officials have named the city’s new fire chief.
Capt. Jeff Mitchell was promoted to chief Tuesday after an internal search.
Mitchell has been captain for a year. He began with the Chanute Fire Department in 1996 and left in 2004 to go overseas as a firefighter. He returned to Chanute in 2009.
He graduated from Chanute High School in 1993 and took college classes before joining the fire department. He also worked for Nu-Wa camper manufacturing before becoming a firefighter.
Mitchell has been training his whole career, he said, with officer-level and leadership classes. He has been married five years and has five children and one grandchild, with another grandchild on the way. He is excited to be serving the community, Mitchell said, and is proud to be a member of the Chanute Fire Department.
He replaces Kevin Jones, who retired last year.
