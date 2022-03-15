Tribune staff
COFFEYVILLE — Tragedy has struck Chanute High School, as 15-year-old sophomore Nasha Gregory was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound Sunday night.
According to a press release Tuesday, Coffeyville police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Walnut St. just before midnight Sunday. Suffering from a gunshot wound, Gregory was located and transported by ambulance to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Coffeyville Police Department has identified Treyvin Hayes-Smith as a person of interest, and is seeking the 19-year-old Coffeyville resident for questioning.
Two other individuals allegedly present at the time of the incident, Makinzey Steeves and a female juvenile, were brought in for questioning. The Tribune confirmed Tuesday that Steeves was being held at the Montgomery County jail on a $50,000 cash or professional surety bond. The jail also confirmed that Steeves made her initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of aggravated endangering a child and contributing to child misconduct.
USD 413 response
The school district sent out a press release Tuesday morning confirming the report of a student death. With students and staff out of school buildings during spring break, the press release listed several email addresses to which students seeking counseling could reach out for help.
“We would like to reiterate that we understand getting in touch with your support systems is much more difficult when school is not in session,” the press release stated. “Please reach out if you are needing help or support. We will take the appropriate measures to get the help that is needed during yet another difficult time for our students and staff.”
Gregory was a member of the Blue Comet wrestling team, which lost another member in January.
Public help
Anyone with information regarding Treyvin Hayes-Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffeyville PD at 620-252-6160. Additionally, Detective Sgt. Vargas can be reached at 620-252-6010 and Detective Kastler at 620-252-6145. Information can also be left anonymously at the Crime Tip Hotline, 620-252-6133.
A GoFundMe page has been created on Gregory’s behalf to raise money for funeral expenses. As of press time Tuesday evening, $3,880 had been raised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.