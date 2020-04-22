ERIC SPRUILL
Kenny Finley could hardly look his wife Shannon in the eyes as he trudged in from a long day’s work. Both were exhausted, Kenny from cutting wood, Shannon from working a full-time job and taking 20 college-credit hours.
As Kenny tells the story, he puts things into perspective.
“I was making hedge posts to help put her through college, which she had started on years before,” he said. “It was basically a salaried position because I worked a certain amount of time, then I would cut wood during the winter. So, she’s taking 20 college credit hours and working a full-time job. She saved up enough money to buy me a new chainsaw right before she started doing her student teaching, which was an unpaid position.”
And this is where the story begins. While driving his tractor, the new chainsaw fell out. Without knowing, he backed over it, destroying his new machine, which left Kenny having to go back home and tell his wife.
“She was not happy with me,” Kenny said.
So he went to work on trying to come up with a device that could hold a chainsaw on his tractor. He finally came up with something. Soon friends and family would begin to ask about his new creation and if he could make one for them.
After finding out there was a demand for his product, his friend Clint Vance who works at Neodesha Plastics, Inc., and Bryan Wolf of B&W Trailer Hitches took notice. Neodesha Plastics constructed what is now known as the SawHaul on a 3-D printer. Wolf at B&W made the metal components for his product.
“B&W now mass produces it every day,” Kenny said. “Originally it would be 200 at a time because they knew we would have a couple of tweaks. After that we sat down and my friend was like, ‘Guys, I think you nailed it.’ So he put us down on a regular cycle for mass production.
“At the same time we hit the nail on the head with Neodesha Plastics. Now both places mass produce everything we need and it’s nice because everyone is so close to us. “My friend in Neodesha will drop it off to us, and I drive it eight miles down the road to B&W.”
Everything that’s produced and sent to customers proudly bears the Made in the U.S.A. stamp.
It’s not just made in the U.S.A.; everything is manufactured in rural Kansas.
To send home the message, the Finleys wrap products in copies of The Chanute Tribune, as well as fill their boxes with them as packing.
“People message me all the time saying that is so awesome, because they realize everything we do is done right here in Kansas,” he said.
The Finleys have shipped their product around the globe.
“We sold them by the pallet to people in Australia when the wildfires were going on. We ship it everywhere. It’s crazy to even think about,” he added.
After several SawHaul Universal Chainsaw Carriers sold on Amazon, Kevin Harrington, who was an original on The Shark Tank television show, began to watch Kenny and Shannon’s business closely.
To get an idea of how big Harrington is, just remember the phrase, “As Seen on TV.”
Harrington is literally the creator of the infomercial. The man has helped businesses earn more than $5 billion globally.
So when the couple received the news that Harrington was sending his crew from Florida to the Heartland to shoot a commercial for their product, they knew they were on the verge of something very big.
Harrington also set up a meeting where the couple can showcase their items to buyers for major retail stores across the country over the summer.
“He realized we had a following and he knew the way to sell it was to leave it with a Kansas backdrop,” Kenny explained. “Typically they ask people to send it to them in Florida and they shoot the commercial. But with us, he wanted to keep it here. Everything is made in the U.S.A. The people who buy this want to see that. Especially in times like today, people want to see Made in the U.S.A. That’s what got us into this whole mess we are in today, everyone was having everything made in China.”
The commercial is set to be shot in June or July and run on HGTV and the Discovery Channel, to name a few.
“They will shoot it, go back and edit it, then send it to us for our approval,” Shannon said. “Then we will have sole rights to it. We hope to delay it just a bit so it begins to run about a month before Black Friday, which is our goal.”
Seconds later, Shannon’s phone made a barely audible ding noise. It had done this several times during the interview.
“We sold another one. That’s what the noise you’ve been hearing means,” she said.
Shannon stepped away to process orders, while Kenny began to talk about future products that are set to be released, including a gun holder for tractors.
“You would not believe the engineering that goes into these products. We’ve built things to build our products. Just put an incredible amount of work into this,” he said. “But I don’t think she’s mad at me anymore for running over my chainsaw. It just feels like this was meant to be. Everything we have done has fallen into place. We are ready to expand our business and bring some money back into our community.”
Sometimes the best things in life happen by accident.
