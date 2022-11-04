MATT RESNICK
An array of experience related to county government is the calling-card of Independent county commission candidate Stan Basler.
“I’m a former (county) commissioner, a former practicing attorney, and 18 years as CEO of a church agency,” Basler told The Tribune. “I have a wide variety of people and business experience.”
In the weeks leading up to the election, Basler said he’s gone door-to-door and visited with District 1 constituents, seeking their take on the most pressing area issues. He said road concerns were among the most discussed topics.
“What I would like to do is to establish a county road advisory committee,” he said. “Perhaps a representative from each township.”
Basler added that ideally each township representative would meet with the Road and Bridge director on a quarterly basis, and present him with any infrastructure concerns.
“Then, they would get back to the people with needs,” he said. “I think that kind of communication would work well for everybody.”
Another concern consistently expressed through his door-to-door campaign was the ongoing controversy surrounding County Attorney Linus Thuston and his office.
“There is only a limited role in the county commission for that,” Basler said.
Basler’s opponent, Republican incumbent Paul Westhoff, told The Tribune that Thuston should resign from office.
“One voter mentioned that we should explore getting together with one or more counties and establish a district attorney position,” Basler said, noting that he was in agreement with the concept.
The position would preclude the individual from having a private practice on the side.
“They would devote themselves entirely to governmental work,” he said.
Basler said constituents have also raised concerns over drug issues.
“I have a lot of experience working with addicts, people in trouble with the law,” he said. “I would like to see a drug court around here. The drug court sets up a treatment paradigm, (one) that would be really beneficial.”
Affordable housing within Neosho County is an area of grave concern for Basler, as it directly correlates with the retention of young people in the area.
“I really want to keep people here — especially young people,” he said.
Basler, who is a founding member of an advisory committee tied to the Neosho Ridge Wind farm, indicated that money from that deal can help with the county’s bleak housing outlook.
“Things in the nature of economic development. Perhaps, housing and doing things that would help keep our young people here,” he said.
As part of the wind farm advisory committee, Basler and company have pressed county commissioners to replace the flashing lights on the wind turbines with radar-activated lights — an estimated $2.1 million venture.
“I still believe we can get those changed out to radar-activated lights,” he said.
He said one way to cover the expense would be via a franchise tax on the wind farm’s electricity.
“Commissioner (Gail) Klaassen has suggested that,” he said, “but I don’t know that we’ve investigated that thoroughly.”
Basler said he does not believe it’s feasible to lay the burden on taxpayers.
“I think it’s okay, out of the wind farm proceeds, to use some of that. I’m not entirely sure how much,” he said. “If you factor in franchise tax, that might make a difference.”
Basler said that there has been misinformation regarding his candidacy, including his position on zoning within the county.
“Zoning is not a platform issue with me,” he said.
In fact, Basler said Westhoff rubber-stamped a resolution that opens the possibility of zoning.
“Paul, along with the current commissioners, enacted a windfarm resolution that (included) land-use planning,” he said. “If you want to talk about land-use planning, he’s already voted for it in that document.”
Basler indicated he’s not opposed to zoning.
“There may be occasions when I think land-use planning is appropriate,” he said, “but it’s not a goal of mine to zone the county.”
Basler said zoning, or land-use planning, could help address the county’s affordable housing issue.
“Suppose somebody wants to put in a housing addition in a rural area,” he said. “It might be that people who make that kind of investment would need some protection. Whether it be from stockpiling chicken litter or somebody opening a tavern that’s open until 4 am with live music. There may be occasions where people may need land-use protection.”
Basler touched on his opponent’s high-profile power struggle with Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown, calling it a “distraction.”
“One of my principles is that county government should not be embarrassed,” said Basler, who attends some commission meetings.
Basler reiterated that he believes the sharpest contrast between him and Westhoff is experience and qualifications, adding that he was Montgomery County Commissioner from 1983-87.
“I think I have skills in communication and collaboration,” he said. “In county government, there are going to be times when it’s not a unanimous vote.”
Westhoff told The Tribune that he believes Basler has a personal agenda related to the windfarm.
“That’s a secondary issue with me,” Basler said.
Basler said he was tasked with creating the windfarm advisory committee.
“We thought our function was to work in ways that would make the windfarm as good as a neighbor as it could be,” he said.
