GREG LOWER
An Erie High School senior got a taste of law enforcement during a week at the Kansas Highway Patrol Academy this summer.
Dakota Becker spent six days at the academy in Salina from June 12 to 17 finding out what KHP troopers go through at the academy and on the roads.
He was one of a total of 15 teenagers in the Cadet program in two groups.
Part of the time was spent in the classroom learning history and other topics, but they also took defensive training and flew in a KHP aircraft.
They spent four hours conducting mock traffic stops and drove a closed course.
“I just wanted to go for the experience,” Becker said. “I wanted to go see it for myself.”
Becker’s brother, Rowdy Kyser, attended a previous cadet academy and Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor is married to Becker’s cousin.
Although Becker isn’t planning to go into law enforcement, he said the program opened his eyes to a second option. He said he wants to make people aware of the cadet program.
“It really could be helpful for someone if they’re thinking of being a law enforcement officer,” he said. “It opened my eyes for many different things.”
Becker won a target shooting competition with a score of 344 out of 400. He has a driver’s license, although some of the cadets who didn’t were able to drive the closed course.
The program is open to students in the summer between their junior and senior years.
Becker plays offensive and defensive line on the Erie football team and plays golf in the spring. He also participates in Scholars Bowl and is working this summer at Industrial Crating in St. Paul.
He plans to attend the University of Kansas six-year medical program after graduation, but he also wants to get the word out about the KHP cadet program.
“It is a good program,” he said.
