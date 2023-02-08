GREG LOWER
These girls aren’t ready for the rocking chair.
To keep healthy and maintain social connections, a group of senior ladies practice Tai chi and other low-impact exercise in the kind of friendship circle depicted in the recent movie “80 for Brady,” which the group went to see Tuesday.
Members range in age from 76 to 92, and the Tai chi group began about six or seven years ago.
“When you’re in your 80s, time doesn’t mean that much to you,” leader Gloria Davis said.
The group is informal, with no charge to participate and no roll taken.
“I got to be leader because I owned the first CD we used,” Davis said, adding that they are on their third now.
She got interested when the Area Agency on Aging held a program on Tai chi, a form of exercise that emphasizes balance instead of rapid movement and power. The women borrowed DVDs from the public library and books to learn more, then began meeting in each other’s homes.
They now meet at 8:30 am Mondays through Fridays in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. The number of participants averages about six, with as few as three or as many as 10 at a time.
Some people drop in and out, and those who take Tai chi classes at the community college attend at the church during any interim.
The gathering of about a dozen who went to the movie theater included spouses and others.
The film “80 for Brady” is about a group of women in their 80s who attend the Super Bowl and are fans of NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The film is based on a real story of women who watched football on television following cancer treatments for one of the group. They made the Super Bowl trip as a birthday celebration.
Bonnie Wrestler said she loved the film, which stars Lily Tomlin, 83; Jane Fonda, 85; Rita Moreno, 91; and Sally Field, 76. Davis said she appreciates the entertainment industry using older performers who can relate to people the age of the local fans.
In the film, the friends plan to watch the 2017 Super Bowl on TV, but then win tickets to the game. They break one of the group out of a nursing home, win a chicken wing-eating contest hosted by real-life celebrity chef Guy Fieri, lose the tickets, eat cannabis edibles, find the tickets again, discover they are fake, sneak into the game disguised as Lady Gaga’s backup dancers, sneak into their team’s coordinators’ booth and inspire Brady and the team to a game-winning comeback.
“I don’t know that I would have done everything they did,” Judy Manbeck said.
When one of the Tai chi members entered a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the local group formed “pom pon pals” to cheer her up.
“We’re just blessed with friendship,” Cheryl Day said.
“And we’re happy to do this,” Davis said.
The exercises sessions usually end with coffee and conversation in the church parlor. They also have Bible study together, although they are not all FUMC members.
“At our age, we’re kind of isolated sometimes,” Davis said.
The group has started doing other forms of functional fitness on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We understand we need a little more than the Tai chi,” Davis said.
The ladies with the group are also fans of this year’s Super Bowl teams, and plan to watch it on TV. They have no plans to get together.
At least at this point. Watch out, Lady Gaga.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.