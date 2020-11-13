Rec commission clarifies policies
RE: Rec reacts to COVID-19 issues
Open Gym was suspended in effort to mitigate risk due to the rising cases in Neosho County, not because of a particular incident.
High school students did attend Open Gym during Buffer week, as they have always been welcome and encouraged to attend.
USD 413 did not knowingly send students who were positive or quarantined to the CRC Open Gym program, and CRC officials never made such an accusation or insinuation during the meeting.
Chanute Recreation Commission has followed the lead of USD 413 regarding guidelines for spectators and attendance for activities and events. We believe the steps USD 413 has taken have been instrumental in keeping activities possible. We will continue to follow USD 413 guidelines and add any additional measures we deem necessary for our programs.
Discussions held during the CRC board meeting involved establishing communication with all organizations and entities who utilize CRC facilities so we can stay informed of any risk and implement disinfection and safety protocols.
A Memorandum of Understanding has been established between USD 413 and Chanute Recreation Commission. No personal information will be exchanged between the two entities, and there will be no violations of privacy or HIPPA.
We look forward to continuing our work and partnership with USD 413 by communicating and working together to help mitigate risk of exposure and continue to offer opportunities for kids to participate, play and be active.
Monica Colborn, Executive Director
Chanute Recreation Center
Chanute impresses
in visit to hometown
A week ago Friday I was in Chanute for a special occasion and I was so impressed with the little town that I grew up in, that I wanted to let others know what I saw. In comparison to a year or so ago when I was there, I saw so many improvements.
First of all, I have always loved coming “home” but this was different.
My mother and father have been gone for over 20 years.
I have lost three brothers who used to live there, a nephew, and many Webb related cousins.
I began a wonderful journey that lasted almost two days.
I knew things had changed in my little town, and not for the better sometimes.
As I checked into the Tioga Hotel. I was greeted by one of the two younger gentlemen who just recently is taking over the responsibility of the Tioga. As busy as they were making plans, they were telling me great ideas they hope to implement into making the Tioga in Chanute, once again, a place to attract visitors.
My room was reasonable with no issues, as it had been years ago — right on Main Street where out-of-towners, like me, like to stay.
Not only that, but I noticed several new shops near the hotel. I visited every one of them.
The drugstore was so crowded and people waited in line to pay!
The Flea Markets, on the north side by Opie’s, were so full of bargains that out-of-towners look up towns like this to get away from the city. I loved my time walking on Main Street and all the parking stalls were filled. Wow.
The Consignment Store has always been on my list, plus St. Pat’s Thrift Store.
My car is full. cause I’ve just shopped and talked. Store owners were so warm and friendly.
I have not seen Chanute like this for a very long time.
Hotels south of town are busier and comfortable to accommodate weddings, funerals, reunions etc.
New stores like the Dollar Tree, Arby’s and more are being added to your town.
And several restaurants are still going strong and popular.
I am looking forward to coming home more often to see more of my family and see more changes that will bring my town back again.
I have never seen so many people walking on the sidewalks and shopping like on Saturday.
Those two young men at the Tioga have a vision and I am so proud of them.
Polly Broyles
Wichita
Centers of power
Rural communities are not centers of political power. That’s fine, we get it, but someone who’s never been part of a rural community might not understand what makes our way of life so unique and worth defending.
Like much of rural America, southeast Kansas is economically disadvantaged. Our farmers are often described as being “land rich and cash poor;” their land has value but it doesn’t always provide an adequate income. Yes, there are wealthy landowners in southeast Kansas, but not many.
When a company shows up, fanning millions of dollars in front of us, it’s hard to ignore. To a global industry, 30 million dollars may be relatively insignificant, to us it represents college educations, improving community services, keeping the farm you grew up on. It’s difficult to look past the short-term economic prospects to consider the long-term negative effects we may likely suffer.
I believe most rural communities would never knowingly trade quality of life for any amount of money, but most industrial wind energy developers are not forthcoming about what they expect, and get, for their money. They’re also not eager to admit their “windfall” payments to us come from our tax dollars to begin with.
Rural communities will never be centers of political power, but we’re increasingly being forced to become centers of renewable energy power for the benefit of urban populations and big corporations.
Dave Oas
Parsons
