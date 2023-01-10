MATT RESNICK
A small but vocal group of local citizens continued its fiery offensive against the USD 413 Board of Education on Monday night, shortly after board members received certificates for Board Member Appreciation Month.
The number of those in opposition to the board’s decision-making on transgender policy has markedly dwindled since the issue came to light at the September board meeting.
Four of the five individuals who spoke during the public forum delivered slight variations of the talking points they’ve previously had, while another citizen sobbed uncontrollably while addressing the board. Providing a backdrop for the forum, a contingent of four patrons made an appearance for the purpose of applauding the divisive rhetoric.
Citizen Owen Higgins reminded the board of the statement he offered up at the November meeting.
“The last time I stood before you in November, I stated that you were all cowards and snakes,” Higgins said. “Due to your inaction on the policy of protecting girls in the community restrooms and locker rooms at the school, that statement remains accurate.”
Citizen Sam Smeed has informed the board on multiple occasions of his intent to run for an open seat in the November general election, and took the opportunity Monday night to update the board on his progress.
“I have, in fact, received the application to put my name on the ballot for the school board, and my intent is to run,” said Smeed, who is vehemently opposed to the board’s perceived transgender-policy inaction.
Smeed used the majority of his allotted time to discuss his election platform, noting that he’s an investment officer and also that he’s running on the issue of transparency.
Smeed claimed that a number of people have already pledged their votes to him, including USD 413 staff. Smeed said that teachers are unwilling to display public support for his potential candidacy due to fear of reprisal from administrators.
“Along with some of the teachers from the school, they won’t publicly come out and support us because they’re afraid of what might happen to their employment,” he said.
Thayer resident Katie Holtzman opened by telling the board that she might have a tough time remaining composed for the duration of her speech.
“Because I’m not a public speaker and I cry a lot when things matter to me,” she said.
Holtzman questioned newspaper reports referring to those in opposition of the board’s transgender policy as a vocal “minority.” Holtzman asked the board to issue a districtwide survey to parents in order to get to the bottom of it.
“Multiple times in the paper, we as concerned parents have been called a ‘minority.’ I would love to know that for sure,” she said. “Are we the minority? Or are people just not able to make it on Monday nights when they’ve got four kids at four different things?”
Holtzman then began crying uncontrollably as she spoke of her family.
“I have four children, three girls, and to think that they may be hurt in a bathroom is quite frightening,” she said. “I don’t understand why this is a difficult decision.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams informed the board in December that there have been no threats of violence made by the high school’s transgender population, which totals either one or two students. Adams added that building administrators have reported zero complaints from students or staff regarding the transgender issue, which Holtzman openly questioned.
“You say there are no problems because there have been no reports,” she said.
Without evidence of any incidents, Holtzman implied that students are too scared to file complaints.
“They don’t want to go to the principal and say what happened, and that’s probably why it hasn’t been reported,” she said.
Holtzman indicated that she has conducted her own investigation.
“I’ve talked to three females from the high school that have all said they’ve had trouble with this guy who’s always in the (girls) bathroom,” Holtzman said. “Whether it’s been reported or not, it’s happening.”
Holtzman attempted to provide board members with a history lesson.
“If we believe in what history has taught us since the beginning of time, there is male and there is female – and we are straying from the truth,” she said.
While Holtzman was new to the public forum lectern, Adams told The Tribune that it was just more of the same.
“Pretty much, in my opinion, the same opinions were voiced by the same minority crowd,” he said.
Adams did indicate that Smeed’s announcement of his candidacy was highly unusual, but apparently did not violate the district’s rules of public forum decorum.
“The time there was dominated primarily by his informational stance on his upcoming board seat,” he said.
Adams said he does not believe Smeed’s input fits the intent of the public forum.
“This platform has expanded, and in my opinion, has been somewhat abused. (Smeed’s candidacy announcement) is not one of the intended purposes for that,” he said. “I’m not sure that any policy was necessarily broken with that, but if you look at it from its purest intent — what patron input was put on the board agenda for – I don’t think that falls within the spirit of what it’s intended for.”
Despite the recent onslaught of monthly insults, the board has allotted the same speakers the ability to air their grievances. Adams added that the public forum dialogue has not moved the needle on the transgender issue.
“We remain steadfast with our stance on it,” he said.
See Thursday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Monday night’s board meeting.
