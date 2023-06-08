Andy Albright’s quest to honor the late Nate Cunningham has encountered choppy waters.
Albright, the former longtime Chanute High School wrestling coach, made a pitch to district officials to rename its annual SEK Invitational in Cunningham’s honor. A star senior grappler in the heavyweight division, Cunningham unexpectedly passed away in January 2022.
Albright said the move to memorialize his former pupil fell apart after USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams became involved. Speaking as a citizen during Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education public forum, Albright made an impassioned plea to honor Cunningham.
Albright divulged details of the backstory, while expressing some displeasure with Adams’ rationale.
Adams previously told The Tribune that he met privately with Albright, and also discussed the topic with Cunningham’s mother.
“I fully acknowledge the pain and suffering that the Cunningham family has gone through, as well as those that were close to Nate,” Adams said.
Adams noted that the district adheres to a policy that places a 10-year moratorium on memorials and the naming of district facilities in honor of an individual after their death. The policy is recommended to districts by the Kansas State Department of Education.
“This policy would have been adopted by our board around two years ago,” Adams said.
Under the subhead “Memorials, Funerals, and Naming of District Facilities,” the policy states that after 10 years the board shall consider naming requests after they are recommended by the superintendent.”
While the policy contains additional language, it does not explicitly acknowledge the naming of tournaments or events, but does prohibit the naming of district facilities to honor a person.
“A principal reason behind that policy is that you never want to make those decisions at the height of an emotional state,” Adams said. “That’s not a good time to make lasting decisions.”
Adams indicated that the decade-long waiting-period is a reasonable time frame.
“If that person is still that significant and that highly-regarded and being talked about that frequently at the end of 10 years, and you have removed yourself emotionally from it — then it’s probably worthy of a memorial,” he said.
Adams added that the potential renaming of the tournament would be unfair to Nasha Gregory, a CHS sophomore who was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound in March 2022.
“If you don’t name anything after Nasha, what are you telling those families and relatives?” Adams asked. “That one student’s death was more important or valuable than another?”
Adams expounded upon the fairness element.
“At the end of the day, it’s not that we’re against Nate,” he said. “But again, if you honor Nate and don’t honor Nasha, what message are you sending?”
Adams said that he explained the policy to Albright during a meeting with other district administrators.
“He is well aware of the policy,” Adams said. “We have definitely had some robust conversations about this.”
After a decorated 20-year career at CHS, Albright resigned in May and has accepted a position with the Frontenac school district.
Public forum comments
Albright cited three examples of the renaming of tournaments to honor individuals by the district, but said that he was spurned by the board after making his initial inquiry.
“I was told that it’s not a board matter — it’s a building matter,” he said.
Albright said that he presented the dilemma to CHS administrators Zack Murry and Chris Shields prior to the tournament in January. Albright said that after much deliberation, Murry and Shields supported the naming request.
“Once they decided that, for some odd reason, their minds were changed by somebody. They were told they couldn’t do it,” Albright said. “That was four or five days before the tournament.”
Albright, Adams, Murry and Shields then gathered for a meeting to further discuss the matter. That’s when Adams informed Albright of the 10-year waiting period.
Albright added that he did not want to involve Cunningham’s parents in the process.
“They had been through enough,” he said.
Albright said that Adams took it upon himself to bring Cunningham’s parents into the picture.
“He had a meeting with (Cunningham’s mother) Sarah to let her know about it,” Albright recounted. “That was the first time she had ever heard about the idea of us naming a tournament after her son.”
Adams declined to divulge what was said to Sarah Cunningham, with Albright remaining nonplussed about the contact.
Albright referenced the open forum speech as a last resort.
“I didn’t want to be here. I wanted to talk with you guys privately,” he said.
Albright added that he has thoroughly dissected the policy — and believes that Adams is pushing the envelope with his desire to adhere to the 10-year waiting period.
“Tournaments aren’t permanent structures,” Albright said. “This policy is very vague, and I don’t see why we couldn’t look into it more.”
Albright described Cunningham as beloved by teammates and coaches alike.
“This would be quite an honor for his family — as well as his teammates that went through a lot of adversity,” Albright said. “I know that everything is policy-driven in this world that we live in, but at some point compassion has to come out.”
In a follow-up interview after the speech, Albright said that he will always fight for what’s in the best interest of his athletes.
“If we don’t have the decency to fight for them, then that’s on us,” he said. “Even though Nate’s not with us anymore, I’m still fighting for him.”
Despite his departure from the district, Albright indicated that he will continue to bring the fight to the board. “I’m going to come back every year. His teammates, parents, and our school deserve it.”
