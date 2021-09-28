MATT RESNICK
PARSONS — It’s been trial by fire for Labette Health staff as of late.
The 99-bed Level III trauma center in Parsons has been under immense pressure as they deal with staffing shortages and patient-transfer woes.
Last weekend, Labette Health had to phone 110 different hospitals in order to find a location to transfer one of its non-COVID-19 patients in need of emergency care. Cox Health Center in Springfield, meanwhile, was seeing nearly 30-hour wait times for patient access to emergency care bed availability.
“These larger hospitals don’t have a lot of bed capacity, which then trickles all the way down to the rural hospitals,” Labette Health President Brian Williams told The Tribune. “We’re still running into a significant delay in getting patients transferred to higher levels of care. We’re having significant problems transferring patients in need of tertiary and quaternary care.”
Labette Health has a total of five intensive care unit beds.
“People were competing for the ICU beds,” Williams said. “So it hasn’t been unusual over the past eight weeks to be 100 percent full in our intensive care unit. (Sunday) the ICU was full. Right now, you don’t have to die from COVID-19, you could die from the fact you have a GI bleed and you’re delayed out in Western Kansas and we can’t get you to a general surgeon.”
Williams said the medical profession has a pair of tools at its disposal that could drastically improve transfer rates, but said they’re viewed as not being popular.
“Masks and trying to get vaccinated,” he said, as data has shown that unvaccinated individuals have a much higher probability of being hospitalized with severe COVID-19, and also succumbing to it. “Until we do that, I think we’ll have reprieves and then bursts. I think it’s too uncertain of a virus to predict how it could mutate and how it will be transmitted. If people are prudent, they’ll take advantage of every prevention measure possible.”
Williams said those measures include mask-wearing, frequent handwashing and getting vaccinated.
While nurses and other hospital staff have been under intense pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said the hospital is also losing personnel due to early retirements and nurses wanting to travel outside the area. Williams noted that Labette Health staff is collectively “tired” due to a combination of factors that are stretching them thin.
“It’s not uncommon for nurses that normally work three shifts a week to now be working five,” he said, which would put them at 70-plus hours over a five-day period.
Williams also noted that 75 percent of Labette Health personnel have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“So we don’t have a huge issue there,” he said.
Community health
Williams said Labette Health was the recipient of a government grant that has enabled them to offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics, as well as cash incentives to be vaccinated.
“We’re providing some nominal incentives for people who are getting the vaccine,” he said. “We’ve gone around and given a lot of vaccinations to employers. We’ve done vaccinations for Neosho, Montgomery, Labette and Crawford counties.”
Medicaid expansion
Another major issue gaining traction is Medicaid expansion. This issue is focused on uninsured individuals residing in states that have opted out of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). They’re not eligible for Medicaid under rules that predate the ACA and are still applicable.
As of July 2020, Kansas was one of only a dozen states that had not adopted Medicaid expansion, and were not even broaching the topic.
It is, however, set to be discussed during the 2022 legislative session.
“I think it’s a pretty volatile political issue, so I’m not optimistic that anytime soon there will be Medicaid expansion,” Williams said. “Although I support it, and the Kansas Hospital Association supports it.
RSV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus has also been on the rise. Commonly affecting young children, it causes infections of the respiratory tract.
“That kind of scares people, because we’re predominantly an adult hospital,” Williams said. “There’s not a children’s hospital in this area. Children’s Mercy in Kansas City has been at capacity. Little Rock Children’s Hospital in Arkansas has been at capacity. It’s worrisome, and we need to take all the precautions that we can right now, because a lot of the healthcare industry is at capacity.”
Editor’s note: Labette Health predominantly serves the people of Labette, Neosho and Montgomery counties, with those counties accounting for 85 percent of its in-patient admissions.
