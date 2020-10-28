JAMIE WILLEY
Parsons Sun
ERIE — After months of consideration and negotiation, the Erie City Council unanimously approved the purchase of Stub’s Market on Monday evening.
The council voted 5-0 in favor of the contract between the city and David “Stub” and Shirlene Mahurin during a regular meeting.
The city will buy Stub’s, 525 W. State St., for $300,000 plus the value of inventory at the time of the change in ownership, which is targeted for Jan. 1. Inventory now is estimated at $100,000, but that figure is likely to change in the couple of months before the city takes possession of the store. Additionally, the city of Erie will pay the Mahurins 0.5% of gross sales for 10 years. That amount has been estimated at $60,000 to $70,000 based on 2018 and 2019 sales. The contract was developed by an economic development committee appointed by the council.
City Clerk Cindy Lero said although the arrangement is not written into the contract, the Mahurins have verbally agreed to help with the transition in a consulting capacity.
Council members agreed to rename the store Erie Market on Monday. They also set a special meeting for 6 pm Nov. 5 to interview three store manager applicants. The council bought ads through the Kansas Press Association to run in newspapers throughout the state for the store manager position. The ad is set to publish for another week, so the council will continue to take applications for a while.
The council had been moving toward purchase of Stub’s since June, when a survey of all utility customers showed strong support for the proposal. Of the 311 people who returned surveys, 213 favored the purchase. In September, the council authorized the application of a $480,000 Rural Economic Development Loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wanting to retire but unable to find a buyer for Stub’s, the Mahurins approached the council with the proposal in August 2019. The council was interested in the possible purchase because if the store were to close, the city would be left without a grocery store.
The Mahurins opened Stub’s in 2004. A flood knocked them out of business in July 2007 when their building was heavily damaged. After tussling with their insurance company, the Mahurins eventually decided to rebuild at the same location, only 4 feet higher to avoid future flooding. They reopened the new building in April 2009. The Mahurins operated Stub’s until the first time they decided to retire, leasing the building to G&W Foods in 2011. After G&W closed in 2012, the Mahurins left retirement and reopened Stub’s.
Also on Monday, the council approved a drug policy to go into the personnel policy still under development. The drug policy calls for pre-employment drug screening for all employees and random testing for employees required to have commercial driver’s licenses and for those in safety sensitive positions. The city will contract with Compliance One, Topeka, for drug testing.
