GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance Monday evening to create a dispatching department for the city.
Neosho County 2nd District Commissioner David Orr urged Chanute commissioners to table the proposal and also plan a joint meeting of the commissions. Chanute commissioners toured the dispatching setup at the south fire station before Monday’s meeting.
Chanute commissioner Sam Budreau said the language of the ordinance allows some latitude in the start of Chanute dispatching. The city and county have had a month-to-month agreement for dispatching for 18 months, and Chanute intends to start its own dispatching July 1.
Chanute officials have been upgrading and updating dispatch equipment as a backup to the county’s system. City Manager Jeff Cantrell said the upgrades were not cheap, and the city invested in equipment that could serve as a full-scale dispatch system. He said the city spent $100,000, although it could have installed a backup-only system for $75,000.
At the same time, the new system allows the city to save money in areas such as replacing a signal tower.
Cantrell said officials did not expect to take on other agencies, such as the sheriff’s department, emergency medical services or rural fire departments. He said other agencies have contacted Chanute due to issues with the county dispatch system. Chanute has also had issues with the county dispatch center, and Cantrell said there have been constructive elements on the county side.
“There’s been a history of us trying to resolve these issues,” he said, noting that he applauded the county for planning more dispatcher training.
But he said he was not supportive of joint work sessions as public meetings, because it would bring up “horror stories” that would erode confidence.
“We’re not trying to grab the county. We’re not trying to grab the EMS,” Cantrell said, and that the Chanute center would have to increase planned staff if other agencies came on board.
Cantrell said EMS is one of the more burdensome elements of dispatching because of the increased time 911 callers need to talk to dispatchers, keeping them from other calls.
Budreau said the Chanute system would also handle existing utility dispatching and other calls such as animal control. He also said it was a positive that the dispatching moved out of the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
Cantrell said the Chanute school district and Neosho County Community College have expressed support for a city dispatch center. Police Chief Raymond Hale said the school district delivered one of its radios to the local center Monday as a direct link.
Orr, whose district includes part of Chanute, addressed the commission during the public commentary portion of the agenda before the Chanute commissioners took up the discussion. He warned that the county’s budget for 911 dispatching is more than $480,000, and staff have been without a pay increase for five years.
The switch to a monthly basis for the city-county agreement came after discussion that the city increase its $180,000 annual payments by $100,000. Chanute accounts for 75 to 80 percent of the calls.
The 911 tax generates close to $100,000 per year, Cantrell said, and Chanute could expect to receive $75,000 to $80,000 of that.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said that Chanute accounts for a large portion of county ad valorem and other taxes that fund the 911 system.
Commissioners discussed the bleed-through of calls transferred between the city and county because of differing jurisdictions.
“The piecemeal-ing it make me nervous,” Chaney said.
Budreau said the issue ties to what he called the city’s really broken and jagged boundaries. Past technology focused on the 431 telephone prefix.
“We’re going to have growing pains, too, as we kick this thing off,” Cantrell said.
Other business
Commissioners approved a rezoning and special-use permit for Wickham Family Funeral Home to build a 6,000-square foot building at the northeast corner of Pine and Grant.
Owner Chad Wickham said the current location at 821 W. Main does not provide enough room. He is purchasing six vacant lots from a nearby church congregation, and a representative of the church said they are currently tax-exempt.
The rezoning changes the lots to C-2 commercial use from R-1 residential use. Some critics at the planning commission meeting said the change might allow a strip club to locate there in the future, but Chaney said that would still be illegal.
Chaney also said it was exciting to see development on the north side of Chanute in one of the oldest parts of town, the historic Tioga district.
Commissioners also approved a city land bank to be organized by the Chanute Regional Development Authority.
The CRDA would be able to provide commercial and residential properties to businesses or developers for economic improvement and eventual sale. If a property does not sell otherwise, the land could be donated by owners to receive a tax deduction.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said, if property does not have other attachments, owners who owe back taxes can donate property for a tax waiver, rather than have it go to auction. Commissioners said that route might deprive other buyers of a chance to bid.
