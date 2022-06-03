MATT RESNICK
Long live the queen.
While surveying damage wrought by Tuesday night’s storm, South Plummer Avenue resident Carrie Fitzmaurice made a startling discovery. Contained in a hollow area of a large tree that had fallen onto her home was a bee colony.
“I thought it was super cool to find them there and didn’t want to destroy them,” Fitzmaurice said, noting that part of the colony was still inside the tree while another portion of it broke off onto the ground. “They were just hanging out there.”
The colony had sustained some damage, but was largely intact. After some research, Fitzmaurice contacted area bee specialists Terry and Jennifer Friend for a rescue operation. The Friends are owner-operators of Allen County-based Friends Friendly Honeybee Farm.
“I had to make a couple calls before I found them,” Fitzmaurice said.
Terry Friend said that the rescue went off without a hitch. A key element, he said, was that the queen bee survived the storm and stuck around to protect her young.
“They want to stay with the queen,” Friend said. “The queen was there hanging with the babies on the side of the tree that was broken off.”
He also emphasized the importance of the “brood.” Brood refers to the eggs, larvae and pupae of western honeybees that develop within a beehive. A single bee colony can contain up to 60,000 bees.
“I’m glad we didn’t have to destroy them,” Fitzmaurice said.
Friend noted that it’s common for him to be contacted for hive rescues after heavy storms.
“We get calls about it several times a month,” he said.
The environmental impact of bees cannot be understated. In addition to their extraordinary crop pollinating-capabilities they also increase yields for the honey industry. Nearly a third of all food consumed by Americans relies upon direct or indirect bee pollination. With 20 hives spread throughout Allen County, the Friends consider Friends Friendly Honeybee Farm to be more of a hobby than an enterprise.
“My wife wanted two hives,” Friend said.
The cultivation process begins during the summer months and concludes with honey extraction and bottling in the fall.
“They grow up in the summer and store the honey,” Friend said. “A bee’s life (span) is only around 90 days.”
In business for six years, the Friends have no plans of slowing down.
“I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.