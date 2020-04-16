ERIC SPRUILL
Small businesses that did not get their applications submitted for the Paycheck Protection Program now must play the waiting game. The PPP, part of the larger Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act, exhausted its $349 billion fund early Thursday morning, but legislators and other officials are pushing the federal government to offer another round of loans.
In a two-week period, the Small Business Administration approved 1,661,397 loans from nearly 5,000 lenders nationwide.
The PPP offered loans to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. The loans could eventually turn into grants if the funds are shown to have been used to cover payroll expenses and avoid layoffs. Some businesses were able to receive as much as 2.5 times the amount of their average monthly payroll.
The last couple of weeks have been a frenzy for local banks.
“We have had an overwhelming response from our customers,” Ron Flowers, Senior Executive Vice President of Community National Bank & Trust said. “We were watching the $349 billion very closely, trying to make sure our customers got their applications in. Then we got the news today that the funds were exhausted. Now we just have to see if the government issues another round of loans. We’ve been so busy with these loans, it’s time we all just take a deep breath and see what happens.”
Community National was not the only local bank to experience a rush of applications.
“These SBA loans have been our main focus for quite some time now,” said Tim Fairchild, Vice President of Commercial Bank. “We get a little bit of a pause now while we wait and see what the government is going to do. We have no idea if they are going to provide more funds.”
Several numbers have been tossed around, with most predicting the government will add an additional $250 billion. More than 1.6 million businesses have already received PPP loans.
“All hope is not lost if a business did not get their application in,” Flowers said.
In the meantime, small business owners who did not get their application in on time should be gathering all their information.
“I would start with payroll. Figure out all your numbers and get the application ready if another round is offered,” Fairchild suggested. “There is a lot of information that has to be filled out, so the main thing is get it ready, because the additional funds, if offered, will go quickly.”
Flowers agreed.
“The more information you have prepared, the more likely we are to get your application in,” he said. “Do your research. If you didn’t get an application, get one so you know what you need. The government puts out new information every day.”
Flowers will have exact numbers as early as next week on just how many loans his bank was able to secure for its customers.
“This has just been a daunting task for all of us. It’s hard to tell how many loans we were able to get at this time,” he said. “But we created a centralized group that kept all the information and those numbers from all of our various branches should be released next week.”
