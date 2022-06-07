GREG LOWER
Two Chanute veterans took a special flight last week on a veteran aircraft.
Dr. Dwight Blackwood and Rodney Thummel were not able to take rides offered to veterans at a special fly-in three weeks ago in Iola, but flew Thursday on an AC-47 gunship used in the Vietnam War.
The Douglas AC-47, known as “Spooky” or “Puff the Magic Dragon,” was a military version of the venerable DC-3 fitted with guns to provide ground support during the Vietnam War. The one flown last week was the signature plane of the American Flight Museum in Topeka.
The AC-47 flew down for the May 21 event, which included presentation of a motorized wheelchair to a veteran by Operation 1 Veteran Inc.
Blackwood and Thummel got their ride when museum pilots came to take it back to Topeka.
Sgt. Leon Smith of Operation 1 worked with Robert Rice of the museum to arrange for a special flight from Allen County Regional Airport to Yates Center and back.
“That was quite an adventure,” Blackwood said, a retired Chanute optometrist. “That was a step back in time.”
The passengers included Blackwood’s daughter Linda Hatch and her husband, Craig, both of Yates Center, and four military veterans.
“I considered it a privilege,” he said.
Thummel attended but didn’t ride at the May 21 fly-in because he wasn’t feeling well.
Blackwood said his kids knew someone who helped arrange for him to make the flight.
Blackwood, 89, once flew a similar C-47 as an Air Force lieutenant.
He and another pilot needed flight time so they arranged to bring the C-47 from Tucson, NM, to Abilene, Texas, even though they had never flown one before and couldn’t even start it.
Blackwood also flew a T-28 trainer and B-47 bombers, six-engine jets intended for a nuclear attack.
“They were built to carry the big egg,” Blackwood said. “That was top of the cake.”
The C-47 was a cargo plane used for parachute jumpers.
“My call sign was Mayday,” Blackwood said.
Thummel joined the US Marine Corps and turned 18 in basic training. He served between 1973 and 1977, including guarding nuclear arms at a base in Hawaii.
He lived in California before moving back to Chanute after the service, then moved to Indianapolis before returning to Chanute and working for Gates Corporation in Iola for 24 years.
