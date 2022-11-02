GREG LOWER
Planners for Chanute’s 150th anniversary celebration will meet next Thursday to begin their work.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism Director Jane Brophy told members of the Tourism Committee at Wednesday’s meeting that the 150th anniversary committee will meet at 5:15 pm Thursday, Nov. 10, at the office of Main Street Chanute, which is partnering with the Chamber to take the lead on the anniversary celebration.
Brophy shared the results of a survey of proposed events, which the committee will review, she said. It will also set a year-long timeline for events, and plans to be on the city commission agenda Nov. 14 to present preliminary ideas.
The top celebration choice in the survey was a Main Street Block Party, followed by a music concert/street dance and fireworks display. The top 10 also included a historical food cook-off, creation of a public art piece, a historical walking tour and an ice skating rink.
The bottom items in order of votes received were a marbles competition, dominoes, whittling and tug-of-war competition. Although a historical scavenger hunt ranked fourth from the top, a medallion hunt placed far lower.
One item on the list, an anniversary Christmas ornament, is already planned by Main Street Chanute for the 2023 season.
Of those who wanted music, country was the top choice followed by 70s/80s pop and soft rock. The next-to-least popular styles were 60s/70s/80s and a mix of pop and country. Blues Blast placed in the middle of the selection, but last place was “Anything BUT Blues.”
“I think Blues Blast would be a great fit for the celebration,” one person commented. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber organized the annual Blues Blast.
Tourism committee members discussed having music as a separate event from the block party.
In other business Wednesday, tourism committee members reviewed and discussed the long-range list of plans and goals and what they have accomplished. Brophy will update the list for approval at the next tourism meeting, to have it finalized before the end of the year.
